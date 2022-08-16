6 things to do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) For one day only, the Hello Kitty bus is stopping by DougCo on its tour of the country. That's just one of the fun events in town this week.

Here are six events happening between Monday , Aug. 15 and Sunday , Aug. 21 to consider adding to your calendar:

Castle Rock Town Council meeting

6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Town Hall located at 100 N. Wilcox St. in Castle Rock



This meeting is open to the public and will be held in a hybrid format. Residents who join the meeting online, can also sign up to make a public comment.

20th Annual Taste of Douglas County

5 - 8 p.m. Thursday , Aug. 18 at the Douglas County Event Center located at 500 Fairgrounds Rd. in Castle Rock

Enjoy live music, food samplings, and beverages from Douglas County establishments like the Pegasus Restaurant, Granelli’s Pizza, Tailgate Tavern in Parker, Tribe at Riverwalk, Old North End Italian and, Viewhouse.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door.

A local meal served at The Taste of Douglas County. Taste of Douglas County

Summer concert series presents The Radio Band

6:30 - 8 p.m. Thursday , Aug. 18 at Highland Heritage Park at 9651 S. Quebec St. in Highlands Ranch

The free concert features The Radio Band , who puts on a mash-up performance of rock, pop, country, hip hop, swing, and more.

The Radio Band

Nature journaling at Schweiger Ranch

8:30 - 10 a.m. Saturday , Aug. 20 at Schweiger Ranch located at 10822 South Havana St. in Lone Tree

The Schweiger Ranch Foundation and South Suburban Parks and Recreation will host a free nature walk near Schweiger Ranch and pause along the way to practice nature journaling.

The journaling will allow guests to observe the beauty of the area while an experienced artist assists with illustration technique and practice. Artists of all levels of experience are welcome to join.

Supplies will be provided.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visit at Park Meadows Mall

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday , Aug. 20 at Park Meadows Mall located at 8401 Park Meadows Center Dr. in Lone Tree

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is touring the country, and will make a visit to Park Meadows for one day only. The truck is full of treats and Hello Kitty merchandise available for purchase.

The Hello Kitty Truck parked outside of Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree. Park Meadows Mall

Conversational Spanish practice

2:30 - 4 p.m. Sunday , Aug. 21 at The Exchange Coffee House back patio located at 1415 Westbridge Dr. in Castle Pines

Every two weeks, the group meets up for coffee and conversation, for anyone looking to improve their Spanish speaking skills.

