Local authors highlight new reads at DougCo libraries

An author signs books at DCL. Douglas County Libraries

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The second Local Author Showcase of the year will feature 11 authors and their books for a special meet-and-greet session and book signing.

The showcase starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug.13 at the Highlands Ranch Library located at 9292 S Ridgeline Blvd. Registration is required.

"I started this a long time ago to help these local authors thrive," said Lisa Casper, the Douglas County Libraries community relation liaison. "It's hard to sell as an indie author, so it's practice and we want to support their hard efforts."

The 11 featured books span a wide array of genres from a humorous autobiography about online dating, to a children's book about an adventurous troll named Tulip.

One of the highlighted books features local author Margo Siple and her memoir, Passenger 19C a Memoir of Survival, a story about surviving the 1989 United Airlines Flight 232 crash.

Each author will get a five minute period to share their book with the audience. Once every author has presented, the audience will have a chance to meet the authors, ask questions, and enjoy light refreshments.

Casper shared that all of the books will be available at the library for guests to check out as well as purchase from the authors at the event.

“I started this a long time ago to help these local authors thrive,” Casper said. “It's hard to sell as an indie author, so it's practice and we want to support their hard efforts.”

The final Local Author Showcase of the year will happen at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Parker Library located at 20105 Mainstreet.