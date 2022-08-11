Denver, CO

13 free museum days DougCo residents can enjoy

Guests experience the Prehistoric Journey exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.Scientific and Cultural Facilities District

(Douglas County, Colo.) In an effort to share art, culture, and science with Colorado residents, The Scientific Cultural and Facilities District has numerous free days planned in 2022. Here are 13 upcoming days you can enjoy the free experiences SCFD has to offer. Plus, with a few weeks left of the free transportation with RTD, all DougCo residents have to worry about is purchasing gift shop souvenirs and snacks.

Aug. 16 

The Denver Botanic Gardens located at 1007 York St. in Denver invites children and adults to enjoy the Botanic Garden’s flora and fauna collection from around the globe. Advanced registration is required. 

Guests learn about plant species at the Denver Botanic Gardens.Scientific and Cultural Facilities District

Aug. 18 

The Plains Conservation Center located at 21901 E Hampden Ave. in Aurora invites visitors to experience the importance of the prairie ecosystem and history through immersive experiences. Advanced registration is not required. 

The Plains Conservation Center.CPC Photography

Aug. 19 

Bring blankets, chairs, and snacks to enjoy a free outdoor showing of Encanto at 7 p.m. at the Historic Elitch Gardens Theater located at 4600 W 37th Pl. in Denver. Advanced registration is not required.

The Historic Elitch Theatre during the 1800's.The Historic Elitch Theatre

Aug. 21. and Sept. 18 

Four Mile Historic Park located at 715 S Forest St. in Denver invites you to take a trip back to Colorado’s pioneer days where guests can walk through the park and view historically accurate replicas, a working farm, and the site of Denver’s oldest standing structure. Advanced registration is required

Four Mile Historic Park invites a step back in time.Scientific and Cultural Facilities District

Aug. 17, Sept. 7, and Sept. 19

Denver Museum of Nature & Science located at 2001 Colorado Blvd. in Denver will offer free days for children and adults alike to learn about the natural wonders of the universe from dinosaurs to space exploration. Advanced tickets are required.

The new temporary exhibit Mazes and Brain Games at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Aug. 22 and Sept. 19 

Museum of Outdoor Arts located at 1000 Englewood Pkwy in Englewood invites guests to enjoy their rotating sculpture garden and artwork on display. Right now, the sculptures feature scenes from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Advanced registration is required.

A guest views an Alice in Wonderland sculpture at the Museum of Outdoor ArtMuseum of Outdoor Art

Sept. 10

Families are invited to enjoy art installations at the Clyfford Still Museum located at 1250 Bannock St. in Denver. Advanced registration is not required. 

An exhibit hall at The Clyfford Still Museum.The Clyfford Still Museum

Sept. 10 and 13

The Denver Art Museum located at 100 W 14th Ave. Pkwy in Denver welcomes visitors to enjoy the many exhibits on display. The museum is also currently hosting their 33rd Annual Friendship Powwow, which will be included for guests on the free days. Advanced tickets are required. 

Guests view a painting at the Denver Art Museum.Denver Art Museum

