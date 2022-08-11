Parker police ask residents to share their external home camera footage

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department is inviting residents to register their external video cameras to help catch crime.

The Video Increasing Safety in Our Neighborhoods program, also known as VISION, is a program in which residents voluntarily register their external home cameras to aid the investigation of crimes within the area.

Parker PD will not monitor the cameras or have access to live footage, and will strictly reach out only for investigative purposes to gain critical information, police said.

Bri Rock, community outreach coordinator for Parker PD, stated that the close partnership between Parker residents and Parker PD is what makes the town remarkable.

“You watch out and care for your friends, neighbors, the community, and you support our efforts to prevent crimes, catch criminals, and make Parker a better place to live,” Rock said.

VISION allows Parker PD to utilize the resident’s captured video to help identify criminals, find missing persons, and gather critical evidence that can be used in court.

Police say that having access to more of video footage, they will be able to address time-sensitive situations more quickly such as the abduction of a child or a missing-at-risk adult.

Camera registration and access

The registration is voluntary , and registered residents will only be contacted if their cameras are believed to have recorded evidence.

The department will not have access to cameras, only the footage submitted by residents. All registration information will be kept confidential and solely accessed by Parker Police personnel, police say.

Signing up for the VISION program does not obligate residents to share information or videos with the Parker Police Department, and there is no penalty for declining to provide footage, police said.

If it is determined that a resident captured important footage, an officer will provide the resident with details to submit the video footage to Parker PD.