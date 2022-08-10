Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle lovers

The 2019 Morgan Adams Concours d'Elegance event at the Centennial Airport. The Morgan Adams Foundation

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Centennial, Colo.) A fundraising event to fight children’s cancer will feature a one-night-only exhibit of vintage airplanes, automobiles, and motorcycles.

The 19th Annual Morgan Adams Concours d’Elegance will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Centennial Airport located at 7425 S. Peoria Circle in Englewood.

More than 125 classic cars, 45 custom private jets, 50 classic motorcycles in addition to period aircraft, will go on display at the event alongside a walk-about feast with samples from restaurants including Barolo Grill, City Bakery, Osaka Ramen, Stranahan’s, and more.

Vintage transportation show for a good cause

Joan Slaughter and Steven Adams started the event 19 years ago in memory of their daughter , Morgan, who died from childhood cancer. Morgan Adams was 5-years old when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor that she battled for 11 months before her death on Nov. 7, 1998.

Morgan’s parents started the The Morgan Adams Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life and survival rates of children diagnosed with pediatric cancers.

One of their biggest events, Morgan Adams Concours d’Elegance, takes place not only to offer an impressive classic transportation exhibit for guests but also to raise money for life saving research.

“Of course we think everyone should join us, but seriously if you’re an enthusiast of any sort of thing that goes – this is an event you really don’t want to miss, and it’s for a great cause. How can there be anything but goodness that comes from that?” Slaughter said.

This year’s exhibit highlights

The 2022 event will showcase a 1936 Delahaye Type 135 CS from The Mullin Museum in California. This particular race car took first place at the 1938 Le Mans Grand Prix and is still in action today, after eight owners, dozens of races, numerous crashes, and a car fire.

The other star of the show is the 2022 Liquid Carbon Ford GT, a newly available, limited-edition Ford GT model that emphasizes a lightweight, sculpted, carbon fiber body. It is free of paint and coated with a clear coat to highlight the carbon fiber weave.

Event information

Tickets start at $250 and include food, beverage, a flight demonstration, access to the transportation exhibit, and access to the live auction.