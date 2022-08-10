The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camels

The Zoology Foundation's camels, Chewbacca and Han Solo. The Zoology Foundation

(Larkspur, Colo.) If your drive takes you down Highway 105 through Larkspur, you’ve likely seen a couple unusual faces: Chewbacca and Han Solo.

The two DougCo residents, who happen to be dromedary camels, were orphaned as babies before they arrived to Crooked Willow Farms around 2009 and now, they are the faces of a much bigger mission.

Chewbacca and Han Solo were among the first residents of the The Zoology Foundation at Crooked Willow Farms in Larkspur , also known as ZoFo, located at 10554 South Perry Park Road. The sanctuary is home to approximately 150 residents of varying species including cats, dogs, pigs, chickens, turtles, lizards, llamas, tarantulas, horses, and of course, camels. Many of the animals were either rescued or surrendered.

Honoring animal lives

As a part of their mission, ZoFo tells guests the stories of their animals and how they came to the sanctuary -- as well as how to prevent these situations from happening in their own lives.

“We hope the animal stories will inspire guests to share their experience in order to spread knowledge and compassion for animals within their communities,” ZoFo founder Jami Jensen said.

For instance, Chewbacca was listed on Craigslist as an unwanted orphan, and in 2009, Jensen brought him to live at Crooked Willow Farms. Jensen quickly realized he needed a companion and began the search that resulted in adopting another orphaned baby camel, Han Solo, to the sanctuary to complete the dynamic duo. Now, the happy pair looks forward to giving camel kisses to staff and guests daily.

“By honoring their stories and knowing each animal as an individual, we hope to show the importance of animals in our lives and increase respect for all living things in our world,” Jensen said.

ZoFo’s website explains that , once at the sanctuary, the animals are given optimal care, enrichment, and lots of love. It’s rare, and circumstantial, for ZoFo to re-home any of their residents , and they do not participate in any breeding of the animals.

Visiting The Zoology Foundation

ZoFo welcomes visitors for tours, where they can inspire positive connections among people, animals, and the environment through animal interactions.

Tours with the ZoFo include background information as well as animal feedings, enrichment, and socialization. ZoFo also offers behind the scene tours for a more in-depth experience.

Prices range from free for infants to $20 for adults. Tours typically last about two hours and proper attire is recommended for guests which includes closed-toe shoes and terrain appropriate clothing due to mud and other elements.

