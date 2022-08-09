US 85 lane widening project begins next month

The stretch of U.S. 85 the project will impact. Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County will widen U.S. 85 by two lanes beginning on September 26, causing traffic delays for the duration of its construction.

The construction will span for 2-1/2 miles where the lanes will be widened from four to six lanes between Highlands Ranch Parkway and Dad Clark Gulch, just north of County Line Road.

The project is estimated to take 30 months to construct and the improvements include:

A six-through-lane section, with a total of eight lanes including the auxiliary lanes

A raised median, inside curb and gutter, outside curb and gutter, inside shoulders, and continuous auxiliary lanes

Continuous flow intersections at Town Center Drive and Highlands Ranch Parkway

A raised median, inside curb and gutter, outside curb and gutter, inside shoulders, and continuous auxiliary lanes

Bus stop enhancements

A shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians on the east side of the road

Improvements to the High Line Canal Trail by changing the existing at-grade crossing to a grade-separated crossing under U.S. 85

The project is estimated to cost over more than $115 million. The project was selected to receive construction funding in the amount of $26.273 million in federal funding through the Denver Regional Council of Governments Transportation Improvement Program. Additionally, CDOT agreed to contribute $7.1 million, while the remaining project costs are the County’s responsibility.