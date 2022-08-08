5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a Japanese art lecture to a tequila festival.

Here are 5 events happening between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 to consider adding to your calendar:

Parker Arts Lectures: Japanese Aesthetics – Bonsai and Ikebana

6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at The PACE Center located at 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker

Speaker Junko Goodwin from the Japan America Society of Colorado will introduce Japanese aesthetics called Wabi-Sabi through Japanese gardens, temples and shrines, and the daily rituals of life in Japan as well as the historical origins and basic features of Bonsai and Ikebana.

Bonsai is a miniaturized but realistic representation of nature in the form of a tree. Ikebana is a way of arranging flowers.

The lecture is free, but reserving a space is recommended and available to reserve here.

Public art commission meeting

4-6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Central Service Center located at 1400 Caprice Dr. in Castle Rock

The Public Art Commission identifies priorities and goals concerning the acquisition and maintenance of art for public buildings and parks within Castle Rock. Residents are invited to attend the meeting to learn more about upcoming public art initiatives within the town.

Barks and Brews

12 - 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Outlets at Castle Rock located at 5050 Factory Shops Blvd.

This DougCo outdoor mall is a pet-friendly shopping destination, and this weekend the Outlets will come together for a celebration of pets looking for their forever home. Local breweries including Great Divide, Wynkoop, 105 West Brewing Company, and Burly Brewing Company will provide pours for age 21 and up guests.

Drink tickets are $5 per drink with other donation opportunities available, and all proceeds benefit the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.

Backyard Beats and Southern Street Eats

6-9 p.m. Aug. 13 at Sweetwater Park located at 8300-1/2 Sweet Water Rd. in Lone Tree

Backyard Beats features live music alongside five savory and two dessert food trucks all in a competition of the best eats. Guests will determine who walks away victorious from the battle, and a cash prize of $750 will be awarded to the truck with the most votes.

Taste your way around the event with the purchase of a tasting bracelet or go a la carte to each truck. Tasting bracelets cost $30 per person.

For every package sold, $2 is donated back to the Highlands Ranch Band Program to help support the band program with the purchase of equipment, music, and costs associated with attending competitions.

Tequila and Tacos

3-6 p.m. Aug 13 at the Eastridge Recreation Center located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Community Association will host the age 21 and up event, Tacos and Tequila featuring tequila cocktails and tacos.

Tickets are $45 and $15 for a designated driver ticket. Regular tickets include unlimited half-ounce samples of tequila and one plate of food.