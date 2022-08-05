Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling Ranch

Natasha Lovato / Newsbreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) A ramp widening project begins this month at the on-ramp from Titan Parkway to northbound Highway 85.

The board of County Commissioners approved a $988,157.50 budget for the widening project at the Jul. 26 meeting, with the hopes to improve safety and traffic operations.

The project will add a second left-turn lane to widen the ramp and includes new guardrails, concrete slope and ditch paving, a soil retention mat, curbs, and gutters.

The contracted group, Kraemer North America LLC, believes the project will be completed before the end of the year.