National Farmers' Market Week kicks off across Douglas County

The Parker Farmers Market along Mainstreet in Downtown Parker. Parker Farmers Market

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) To support local farmers, craftsmen, and artisans, here's where you can consider celebrating National Farmers' Market Week in Douglas County.

Douglas County residents can celebrate the national holiday Aug. 7-13 at markets in Castle Rock, Parker, and Highlands Ranch.

Castle Rock

The Castle Rock Farmers' Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 1 at 500 Fairgrounds Dr.

Every week, the Castle Rock Farmers' Market brings an abundance of vendors with homemade pastas, jams, coffee, jerky, and more.

Fresh produce from the Castle Rock Farmers Market vendor, Sandy's Way Microfarm. Sandy's Way Microfarm

Parker

Parker's Farmers' Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday until Oct.3. at 19650 Mainstreet

The market features over 100 vendors in a one-stop shop for local produce, lotions, food trucks, artwork, home products, and more.

Guests enjoy the vendor booths at the Parker Farmers Market. Parker Farmers Market

Highlands Ranch

The Farmers' Market in Highlands Ranch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30 at Town Center South, at 9288 Dorchester St.

Vendor options include bread, flower arrangements, sauces, seasonally fresh produce, and more.