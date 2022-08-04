National Farmers' Market Week kicks off across Douglas County

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver
(Douglas County, Colo.) To support local farmers, craftsmen, and artisans, here's where you can consider celebrating National Farmers' Market Week in Douglas County.
Douglas County residents can celebrate the national holiday Aug. 7-13 at markets in Castle Rock, Parker, and Highlands Ranch.
Castle Rock
The Castle Rock Farmers' Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 1 at 500 Fairgrounds Dr.
Every week, the Castle Rock Farmers' Market brings an abundance of vendors with homemade pastas, jams, coffee, jerky, and more.
Parker
Parker's Farmers' Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday until Oct.3. at 19650 Mainstreet
The market features over 100 vendors in a one-stop shop for local produce, lotions, food trucks, artwork, home products, and more.
Highlands Ranch
The Farmers' Market in Highlands Ranch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30 at Town Center South, at 9288 Dorchester St.
Vendor options include bread, flower arrangements, sauces, seasonally fresh produce, and more.
