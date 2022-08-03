DougCo needs applicants to fill multiple board seats

Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents can apply for several boards of trustee or commission openings across the county. Openings include posts on the boards for libraries, culture, historic preservation, parks, human services, and the county fair.

Applications are open now and due by Aug. 31. To see openings, click here.

DougCo Libraries

The Library District Board of Trustees is accepting applications from candidates interested in filling Commissioner District One, District Two, and District Three positions.

Applicants should exhibit diverse skills and expertise, including, but not limited to, strategic business planning, communications, technology, finance, or the law. In addition, applicants with board governance experience and who know Douglas County's communities.

Douglas County Commissioners appoint library trustees for either three- or four-term limits. Members must attend monthly evening meetings, informal monthly board lunches, and an annual half-day retreat.

Members are also required to serve on various committees with ongoing responsibilities. Candidates are also encouraged to review Article III of the Library Board of Trustees Policies and Bylaws, Powers and Responsibilities for board expectations.

DougCo Culture

The Douglas County Cultural Council has one vacancy in District Three.

Board members serve the citizenry of Douglas County by annually reviewing applications from eligible Tier Three Scientific & Cultural Facilities District funds. The Council also oversees the County's public art program, Art Encounters , and works to help identify opportunities to strengthen the cultural vitality of Douglas County.

The board members must be available to meet on the second Tuesday evening of each month and be willing to commit to a three-year term.

DougCo Historic Preservation

The Historic Preservation Board has vacancies in Districts One and Three.

Members research historic resources in the county, advise property owners on methods for preserving sites and artifacts, and make recommendations to the Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners regarding zoning and building issues related to historic resources.

The candidates will be looked at for their background in planning, architecture history, or archaeology and have the availability to meet quarterly.

DougCo Parks

The Parks Advisory Board has vacancies in Districts One and Three.

Board members advise and make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding the disbursement of funds from the Open Space Land, Trails, and Parks Sales Tax Fund and the selection of land to be acquired, maintained, or developed for use by the citizens of Douglas County.

Applicants will be considered for their related expertise in landscape architecture, recreation or parks management, and management of public funds and be available to meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.

DougCo Human Services

The Human Services Citizen Review Panel has one vacancy in District Three.

Members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners as required by state law to help resolve grievances concerning the conduct of the Douglas County Department of Human Services.

Commissioners will select applicants based on their ability to represent the community and their professional or personal knowledge and experience with children. Applicants must not work as an employee or agent of the State or County Department of Human Services.

All meetings are confidential and held as needed.

DougCo County Fair

The Douglas County Fair Board has two vacancies.

The board's 21 members organize and oversee the annual Douglas County Fair and Rodeo, including 4-H support.

Applicants should know about agriculture and western heritage, as well as a background in event management, accounting, or a strong network of resources helpful to the production of a large-scale community event.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Board members also participate in two committees that meet twice per month. Committees include marketing, entertainment, rodeo, guest services, Junior Livestock Sale, and show management.