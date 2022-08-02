Denver, CO

Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZI6U6_0h2Dv7HH00
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water. 

On August 3, 1933, a raging storm burst the dam's walls and sent over one billion gallons of water through the surrounding wilderness and into Denver, causing immeasurable damage and killing two people. 

During the 1930s, rural telephone customers often shared party lines. When the dam broke, officials made an emergency call to notify families from Franktown to Denver to head for higher ground. 

They had little time to save personal belongings or livestock, and the water displaced about 5,000 people. 

In 1997, Castlewood Canyon State Park staff members assembled the memories of the flood survivors into a compelling book called, The Night the Dam Gave Way: A Diary of Personal Accounts. 

In the book, Leota Bostrom, who was 10, recalled witnessing a wall of water rushing down Cherry Creek. She remembers seeing tree branches, bushes, a dead cow, and a dog float by as she watched from West Seventh Avenue and Speer Boulevard. She said she'd never forget the stench of death. 

"The smell was unique to a flood and if you ever smell it you will never forget. Awful," she said. 

Now, hikers can see the remains of the dam site from the park's trails. The area where the water flowed is a dry, grassy thoroughfare. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoGQ0_0h2Dv7HH00
The remains of the Castlewood Canyon Dam.Colorado Parks and Wildlife

To commemorate the 89th anniversary of the flood, Castlewood Canyon will host Dam Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the park's event facilities, 2989 Colorado 83 in Franktown.

The event includes the history of the dam failure, characters dressed from the time period, food, and games.

Dam Day is a free event, but participants need either an annual park pass or a day pass for $10 to enter the park. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# castlewood canyon state park# castlewood canyon dam# castlewood canyon dam flood# colorado history# things to do this weekend

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

Douglas County, CO
395 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Douglas County, CO

National Farmers' Market Week kicks off across Douglas County

The Parker Farmers Market along Mainstreet in Downtown Parker.Parker Farmers Market. (Douglas County, Colo.) To support local farmers, craftsmen, and artisans, here's where you can consider celebrating National Farmers' Market Week in Douglas County.

Read full story
2 comments
Lone Tree, CO

New Lone Tree overpass creates safer crossing for pedestrians, cyclists

Construction of the trail project at C-470 and Yosemite.Douglas County Colorado. (Lone Tree, Colo.) A new overpass at Yosemite and C-470 will let cyclists and pedestrians cross more safely.

Read full story
1 comments

Wellspring brings intellectual and developmental disability housing to Castle Rock

Wellspring Community members enjoy an outing together.Wellspring Community. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Douglas County and Wellspring Community plan to create more inclusivity by adding housing for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo needs applicants to fill multiple board seats

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents can apply for several boards of trustee or commission openings across the county. Openings include posts on the boards for libraries, culture, historic preservation, parks, human services, and the county fair.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a jazz concert to a wildlife education night. Here are 5 events happening between Aug.1 and Aug. 7 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
1 comments
Parker, CO

Parker weighs need to raise taxes in next decade to cover expenses

(Parker, Colo.) Parker officials warn the town may need to raise taxes to meet its needs. Parker Finance Director Mary Lou Brown recommended the town consider raising taxes between 2025 and 2032 to meet projected expenses.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Hungry goats help reduce wildfire risk in Castle Rock

The goats hard at work at the Metzler Family Open Space.The Town of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A herd of goats is working through Douglas County, snacking on flammable weeds and brush to help mitigate wildfire risk.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Northern Douglas County enters severe drought conditions

(Douglas County, Colo.) Highlands Ranch, Solstice and the Northern Douglas County Water and Sanitation District entered Stage One drought restrictions last week. Stage One restrictions aim to reduce outdoor water use by 15% to 20%, limiting outdoor irrigation to two days per week. Water conservation rules remain in effect, which includes no watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read full story
5 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Ciara and Russell Wilson open their third and largest store in Colorado

Mural of Ciara and Russell Wilson inside their Lone Tree store.The House of LR&C. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Ciara and Russell Wilson are putting down roots in Colorado. In addition to buying a $25 million Cherry Hills Village mansion, the new Broncos quarterback and singer opened a branch of their store, The House of LR&C in Lone Tree at Park Meadows Mall.

Read full story
15 comments
Douglas County, CO

Doug Co’s population continues to grow and thrive

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County's population grew by more than 4,000 people since 2021, and reports show the upward momentum will increase further. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county added 2.8% of new housing units.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a blood drive to jazz in the park. Here are six events happening between July 25 and Aug. 1 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

NBA player Derrick White gives kids at Lone Tree basketball camp one-on-one time

Derrick White runs drills at the Nothing But Net camp.South Suburban Parks and Recreation. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Kids in the Nothing But Net-Elite Basketball Coaching Camp enjoyed time with a professional NBA player earlier this week. Parker Native and Boston Celtics Shooting Guard Derrick White joined the kids for a few drills at the South Suburban Parks and Recreation Sports Complex.

Read full story
Centennial, CO

Centennial Ridge Park reopens with all new features

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Centennial Ridge Park will reopen on July 26 after an extensive renovation that is a part of South Suburban Parks and Recreation's five-year capital plan. Becky Grubb, the communications manager for South Suburban, shared that Centennial Ridge is one of six parks under renovation this year.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month in DougCo

(Douglas County, Colo.) Celebrate the duration of Parks and Recreation month in DougCo in Parker, Lone Tree, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch. DougCo was voted the third healthiest county in the United States. Its dozens of parks and recreational activities improve residents' quality of life and wellbeing.

Read full story
Denver, CO

RTD offers free rides in August to DougCo passengers

(Douglas County, Colo.) DougCo residents planning to travel to Denver or Denver International Airport can ride free next month with RTD. The Regional Transportation District recently launched its Zero Fare for Better Air initiative.

Read full story
7 comments
Colorado State

DougCo offers free reading materials for residents with visual disabilities

A person reads a publication by using braille.Yan Krukov. (Douglas County, Colo.) DougCo residents with visual disabilities or physical disabilities that prevent the ability to handle printed materials are eligible for free adapted reading materials.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Find the rubber ducks on the Cherry Creek Trail and collect prizes

A rubber duck hidden along the Cherry Creek Trail.Parker Parks and Recreation. (Parker, Colo.) The Parker Parks and Recreation Duck Hunt is back, and Cherry Creek trail users can find the hidden rubber ducks and trade them in for prizes. 

Read full story
Larkspur, CO

DougCo invests in historic preservation and natural space

(Larkspur, Colo.) A DougCo historic homestead, The Evans Homestead Rural Historic Landscape will soon become a part of the Lincoln Mountain Open Space trail. According to History Colorado, The Evans Homestead near Larkspur holds significant prominence in the area because of its history with agriculture and association with the development of irrigated farming and livestock production in Douglas County dating back to the early 1800s. Additionally, it is architecturally significant as an example of the Gable Front building type.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Town council approves Castle Pines disc golf course

(Castle Pines, Colo.) Project plans are officially underway for the Castle Pines disc golf course after the town council approved it earlier this week. Castle Pines plans to build the disc golf course near Hess Road on open space that overlooks the Rueter-Hess reservoir. Plans include the 18-hole course, overlooks with benches, parking, a hiking and biking trail, restrooms, a steel shelter, picnic tables, bear-proof trash cans, a trailhead map and sign structure, bike racks, and dog poop bag pickup stations.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy