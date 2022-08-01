5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a jazz concert to a wildlife education night. 

Here are 5 events happening between Aug.1 and Aug. 7 to consider adding to your calendar: 

Animals around the rock 

6-7 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Amphitheater at Philip S. Miller Park located at 1375 W. Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock 

The Douglas Land Conservancy and local wildlife experts will dive into the characteristics that define local wildlife, including raptors, reptiles, bats, insects, and other species. Community members of all ages will be able to learn about the local wildlife's diets, hunting habits, where they live, and how they benefit the local ecosystems. 

The event is free, but donations to Douglas Land Conservancy are suggested as $10 per person or $20 per family. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8nns_0h0yW9Cv00
The Town of Castle Rock

Volunteer opportunity fair in Douglas County 

10-11:30 a.m. at the Sedalia Fire Station located at 4037 Platte Ave. in Sedalia 

Consider learning about the volunteer benefits with various DougCo organizations, including Spark the Change, Aging Resources of Douglas County, Douglas County Libraries, Horsepower, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. 

Curtain Call at the Mansion with the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra 

6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Highlands Ranch Mansion at 9950 East Gateway Dr. 

The Highlands Ranch Cultural Affairs Association presents an evening of big band jazz. The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra consists of trumpets, trombones, saxophones, a rhythm section, and a musical director. The event is for ages 21 and up, with a cash bar available inside the venue. Tickets are $30. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQTKV_0h0yW9Cv00
The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra.Highlands Ranch Community Association

National night out and car show 

5-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at O'Brien Park 

National Night Out is a free annual nationwide event hosted by local law enforcement agencies. Join the Parker Police Department alongside a car show, vendor booths, food trucks, child fingerprint identification kits, giveaways, and more. Plus, get a chance to meet the Mounted Patrol, SWAT team, and CSI units. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eR6tt_0h0yW9Cv00
Parker Police Department

Parker historical walking tour 

6-7 p.m. Aug. 7 at O'Brien Park located at 10795 Victorian Dr. in Parker 

Join the Parker Area Historical Society for a one-hour guided tour of Parker's historic landmarks. Meet at the O'Brien Park gazebo wearing your walking shoes. Tickets are $10 per person and should be reserved online here. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWfpL_0h0yW9Cv00
The historic Rhode Island Hotel in Parker.The Parker Area Historical Society

# things to do this week# things to do this weekend# family events# douglas county# concerts this week

Comments / 1

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

Douglas County, CO
405 followers

