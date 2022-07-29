Highlands Ranch brewery gives hyper-local a whole new meaning

Chef Gregory Strickland and the group's last brewing session, where they brewed a Colorado Cherry Ale. Vi at Highlands Ranch

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The residents at Vi at Highlands Ranch, a senior living facility, used the honey from their community's beehives to brew their first batch of beer.

This week, the microbrewery at Vi will serve up a honey wheat beer aptly named the Bees Knees.

Earlier this year, with the help of Vi's Executive Chef Greg Strickland, the group began work on their microbrewery. They collected the necessary equipment and met regularly to start the brewing process.

“Our group is very informal, right now they just give suggestions and advice and we work together. We all love good beer and we have a lot of laughs,” Strickland said.

The group wanted to include local ingredients in their brews and soon realized it wouldn't get more local than using the honey from the beehives at Vi.

Strickland said the group wants to integrate more local fruit such as a cherry ale in addition to the honey wheat. Strickland also would love to grow as many ingredients as possible for the microbrewery, including the hops.

Each variety will be showcased during Vi's events, such as their summer Farmer's Market and weekly barbecues.