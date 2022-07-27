DougCo residents invest in xeriscaping to save water, money, and time

A before and after comparison after the Stephens' converted their yard to include native Colorado flora. Castle Rock Water

Natasha Lovato

(Douglas County, Colo.) Due to the scorching weather, DougCo residents are giving their yards a Colorado-style makeover to help conserve water, money, and time.

Xeriscaping isn't just rocks and cactus.

Xeriscaping refers to landscaping that requires minimal irrigation, and there are many regionally native plants fit to use.

Indigenous Colorado plants can handle the state's extreme weather swings and require less water, less maintenance and no pesticides. Plus, they attract pollinators like butterflies, hummingbirds and bees.

A xeriscaped home integrating numerous plants to attract pollinators. Castle Rock Water

Xeriscaping saves money

According to a study by Colorado State University , a square foot of grass, on average, requires approximately 27 inches of water from April 15 to Oct. 15.

By pulling out grass and replacing it with a well-designed xeriscape, homeowners can reduce outdoor water use by up to 70%.

That also saves about $4,000 saved annually based on the average cost to water an average size yard.

Towns offer incentives to residents for xeriscaping

Now that DougCo faces severe drought conditions , municipalities like Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock are rewarding community members who invest in xeriscaping.

Centennial Water offers a $1 per square foot rebate to install xeriscapes. And the Highlands Ranch Community Association Board waives the standard $40 architectural review fee to approve xeriscaping plans.

Board General Manager Mike Bailey said replacing grass saves money.

"If a resident decided to replace 400 square feet of sod with approved xeriscaping, they would have $440 to put into their new water-wise landscape," he said.

Castle Rock offers several rebates , including $1.20 per square foot of xeriscaping renovation and rebates for smart irrigation controllers, toilet retrofits, and home water monitors.

The Town of Castle Rock also hosts a contest for the best-xeriscaped yard. This year's winners are The Stephens Family, who say they used to only walk on their lawn to mow it.

Now, they have a meandering path to experience the more than 80 seasonally blooming perennials.

Contact your water district to learn about available incentives or rebates for xeriscaping or other water-saving installations.