Northern Douglas County enters severe drought conditions

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Highlands Ranch, Solstice and the Northern Douglas County Water and Sanitation District entered Stage One drought restrictions last week.

Stage One restrictions aim to reduce outdoor water use by 15% to 20%, limiting outdoor irrigation to two days per week. Water conservation rules remain in effect, which includes no watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Highlands Ranch Metro District will follow its drought response plan to limit water use by 20% by reducing public area irrigation.

The Metro District also turned off the interactive water features and fountains at Civic Green Park and the decorative water features at Central Park. The playground water play features at Big Dry Creek, Dad Clark, Foothills, Paintbrush, and Pronghorn parks are also off for the foreseeable future.

The Metro District asks the public to notify the district immediately of any sprinkler leaks so it can make repairs.

Make reports by:

Using the Report a Concern tool

tool Calling the Metro District Parks, Recreation, and Open Space staff at 303-791-2710

Emailing info@highlandsranch.org with information about the leak or broken sprinkler

with information about the leak or broken sprinkler Calling 303-634-8042 after regular business hours to reach the park's emergency pager, which is monitored 24 hours a day

The community also can attend the Stage One Open House from 6-7:30 p.m. on July 28 at the Southridge Recreation Center at 4800 McArthur Ranch Road in Highlands Ranch to learn more about the drought measures and other water conservation tips.