Ciara and Russell Wilson open their third and largest store in Colorado

Mural of Ciara and Russell Wilson inside their Lone Tree store. The House of LR&C

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Ciara and Russell Wilson are putting down roots in Colorado.

In addition to buying a $25 million Cherry Hills Village mansion , the new Broncos quarterback and singer opened a branch of their store, The House of LR&C in Lone Tree at Park Meadows Mall.

House of LR&C, which the Wilsons created with Christine Day in 2020, also operates two locations in Washington.

The House of LR&C at Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree. The House of LR&C

To set them apart from other fashion brands, LR&C, which stands for Love, Respect, and Care, seeks to become carbon neutral, promote safe working conditions, and give back a portion of profits to charity.

The company donates 3% of its revenue to the Why Not You Foundation, which the couple established in 2014 to help provide support for education and workforce development programs, food security initiatives, children's health organizations, and more. So far, the company has donated more than $1 million to the foundation.

The company also established sustainability goals and uses sustainable materials for its clothing lines, such as recycled cashmere and recycled polyester. It packages products in 100% recycled or compostable packaging materials. LR&C also strives to provide an inclusive and safe working environment.

"We know that garment manufacturing has a long and exploitative history, so we've implemented strict codes of conduct and regular supplier audits. This ensures we're only partnering with factories that value sustainability, support the well-being of workers, and pay fair wages," The House of LR&C website states.

Pamela Kelly, senior general manager at Park Meadows, said the Wilsons' store benefits the fashion and mall retail communities.

Denver Broncos receivers Tim Patrick, Tyrie Cleveland and Courtland Sutton shop during The House of LR&C grand opening Monday. Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"If yesterday's grand opening was any indication, I believe the town is very excited for The House of LR&C," Kelly said.

The new House of LR&C sits on the first floor of Park Meadows at 8405 Park Meadows Center Dr., Suite 1088 in Lone Tree.