Doug Co’s population continues to grow and thrive

Home construction. Paulbr75

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County's population grew by more than 4,000 people since 2021, and reports show the upward momentum will increase further.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county added 2.8% of new housing units.

Michael Hill, Douglas County Health Department executive director, said on average, 28 people per day move into Douglas County.

After recently ranking as the third healthiest county in the United States by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics, Hill believes Douglas County's quality of life also contributes to the population increase.

"I won't claim to know why they're moving, but the advantage here is there's tons of open space, there's a lot of people outdoors instead of spending their time inside, and it's a wealthy county so most people have access to health care," Hill said.

Based on the wealth status of DougCo, the 2020 American Community Survey showed that the county's median household income is $135,589, which ranks ninth nationally for the highest median household income, just behind San Francisco County in California.

Officials predict the DougCo population will only increase in the future based on the growth of available housing and the population's increased health and wealth.