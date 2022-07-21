Centennial Ridge Park reopens with all new features

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Centennial Ridge Park will reopen on July 26 after an extensive renovation that is a part of South Suburban Parks and Recreation's five-year capital plan.

Becky Grubb, the communications manager for South Suburban, shared that Centennial Ridge is one of six parks under renovation this year.

"South Suburban made these renovations a priority across the district," she said. "We know being outdoors has a positive effect on health and wellness and that's our biggest goal for the community."

The renovations encourage playground use and make the park comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act and safety codes.

The new renovations to Centennial Ridge include rubber surfacing to allow wheelchair access and a disability-accessible swing. There is also an older child play area with a large slide and a younger child play area with sensory play.

"We analyze our parks every year and that's what led to this renovation. There's always something new and new features to add," Grubb said.

The construction began in 2021, and now that the renovations are complete, South Suburban and the City of Lone Tree's elected officials want to invite the community to celebrate. Activities include a scavenger hunt for prizes and free snow cones from Kona Ice.

The Centennial Ridge Park celebration is from 4-6 p.m. July 26 at the 10022 Lone Tree Pkwy. park.