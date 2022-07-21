Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month in DougCo

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Celebrate the duration of Parks and Recreation month in DougCo in Parker, Lone Tree, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch.

DougCo was voted the third healthiest county in the United States. Its dozens of parks and recreational activities improve residents' quality of life and wellbeing.

The National Recreation and Park Association started Parks and Recreation month in July 1985 to raise awareness of the vital impact of parks and recreation on communities across the U.S.

Parker

Parker Parks and Recreation will celebrate Parks and Rec Month with select outdoor group fitness classes. Locations include Discovery Park, the outdoor area of the Recreation Center, and aqua classes at H2O'Brien Pool.

The annual Parks and Recreation Month Duck Hunt is underway until Friday along the Cherry Creek Regional Trail between the Recreation Center and Fieldhouse. Turn in one of the yellow rubber ducks hidden along the trail to collect a prize.

One of the rubber ducks along the Cherry Creek Trail for the Duck Hunt. Parker Colorado Parks and Recreation

Lone Tree

South Suburban Parks and Recreation strives to keep residents busy to celebrate Parks and Rec month with dozens of activities of free or low cost for community members of all ages.

Activities include free yoga classes, craft fairs, cooking, origami, tea tastings, pottery, chess, sports leagues, fitness, aquatics , and more.

The next free yoga in the park event will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 26 at Belvedere Park in Lone Tree located at 10291 Belvedere Ln. South Suburban Parks and Recreation

Castle Rock

The Town of Castle Rock offers dozens of free activities during Parks and Rec Month and summer.

Fitness Fridays feature a variety of free group workout classes from 8-9 a.m. until Aug. 26 at the Philip S. Miller Park Amphitheater located at 1375 W Plum Creek Pkwy. Classes are open to all ages and fitness levels, ranging from Zumba to strength training.

Other free summer events include:

Yoga in the park.

Concerts in the park.

Historical walking tours.

The Tunes for Trails free concert at Philip S. Miller Park to help benefit DougCo parks and trails. The Town of Castle Rock

Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Metro District will host free fitness and yoga classes until the end of the month to celebrate Parks and Rec Month.

Other activities to encourage exploration of Highlands Ranch outdoor spaces include nature adventure programs for kids and Geocaching for all ages.

The Highlands Ranch Community Association also has a summer calendar to encourage the community to enjoy local parks and recreational activities. Consider enjoying a free summer concert , a farmers’ market, or an outdoor movie.