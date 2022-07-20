RTD offers free rides in August to DougCo passengers

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) DougCo residents planning to travel to Denver or Denver International Airport can ride free next month with RTD.

The Regional Transportation District recently launched its Zero Fare for Better Air initiative.

The statewide collaborative works to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing public transit use to offer Colorado residents and visitors travel options to fight skyrocketing gas prices.

Colorado Senate Bill 22-180 , officially signed on May 26, gives money to RTD to provide free service for 30 days to reduce carbon emissions. During August, high temperatures combine with increased emissions to cause ground-level ozone pollution.

The benefits of Zero Fare for Better Air

RTD would like to use the month of free fares to welcome individuals new to Denver's public transit services, customers whose travel habits have changed during the pandemic, and customers who continue to rely on RTD to deliver them to the essential destinations in their lives.

Benefits of Zero Fare for Better Air, in addition to no fares for an entire month, include saving money on parking at the airport and downtown, bypassing toll roads, saving gas money, reducing the stress of traffic, and preventing vehicle wear and tear.

Planning a trip using RTD

Customers using the RTD system can plan trips or research routes by visiting the RTD website , accessing the trip planner app , accessing schedules, viewing the light rail stop map , or signing up for service alerts.

Light rail stops, park-n-ride lots, and bus access are accessible to DougCo residents at the Lincoln Station in Lone Tree or the Littleton Mineral Station near Highlands Ranch.