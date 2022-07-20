DougCo offers free reading materials for residents with visual disabilities

A person reads a publication by using braille. Yan Krukov

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) DougCo residents with visual disabilities or physical disabilities that prevent the ability to handle printed materials are eligible for free adapted reading materials.

The Colorado Talking Book Library provides recorded, braille, and large print library materials postage-free to eligible Colorado residents. If residents cannot see well enough to read conventional print, have a physical disability that prevents them from handling printed materials, or if they have reading disabilities, CTBL offers solutions.

The United States Bureau of the Census defined significant vision loss as total or near-total blindness and trouble seeing, even when wearing glasses or contact lenses. The statutory definition of legally blind is that central visual acuity must be 20/200 or less in the better eye with the best possible correction or that the visual field must be twenty degrees or less.

A 2016 study by The National Federation of the Blind shows that 107,700 Colorado residents have a visual disability.

CTBL encourages those who are eligible to apply .

Materials available: