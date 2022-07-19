DougCo named third healthiest county in the United States

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RO1YU_0glU8xx600
Parker Parks and Recreation

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County ranks as the third healthiest county in the United States behind Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Falls Church City, Virginia. 

Based on several deciding factors, The National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics ranks DougCo as the third healthiest county in the United States. 

Top 10 healthiest counties in the United States

1. Los Alamos County, New Mexico

2. Falls Church city, Virginia

3. Douglas County, Colorado

4. Morgan County, Utah

5. Carver County, Minnesota

6. Sioux County, Iowa

7. Ozaukee County, Wisconsin

8. Hamilton County, Indiana

9. Broomfield County, Colorado

10. Delaware County, Ohio

Determining factors of healthy counties

The National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics, which serves as the policy advisory board to the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, created the framework to assess community health. 

It determines the overall quality of life by analyzing the county's overall population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure. 

The strength of a community's economic performance and education system and housing availability help drive its health rating.

The Executive Director of The Douglas County Health Department, Michael Hill, shared that there are on average 28 people a day moving to Douglas County, and although he doesn’t claim to know why they’re moving, he believes the overall quality of life is a large factor.

“The advantage here is there's tons of open space, there's a lot of people outdoors instead of spending their time inside, and it's a wealthy county so most people have access to health care,” Hill said.

The purpose of the 2022 study was to determine how such factors interact to create a healthy community. 

To view the complete 2022 study, click here.

