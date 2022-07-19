Find the rubber ducks on the Cherry Creek Trail and collect prizes

A rubber duck hidden along the Cherry Creek Trail. Parker Parks and Recreation

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Parks and Recreation Duck Hunt is back, and Cherry Creek trail users can find the hidden rubber ducks and trade them in for prizes.

From now until July 22, Parker Parks and Rec will place the rubber ducks along the Cherry Creek Trail.

In celebration of Parks and Recreation Month, Parker Parks and Rec wants to encourage residents to enjoy the outdoors in their annual Duck Hunt.

Dan Christensen, the fitness coordinator at the Parker Rec Center, said this year's Duck Hunt hid 120 yellow rubber ducks along the trail between the Parker Rec Center and Salisbury Park.

Find a duck and turn it in at the Parker Fieldhouse located at 18700 Plaza Drive and win a prize including a pair of sunglasses, water bottles, t-shirts, and other prizes.

The prizes for returning a duck from the Duck Hunt. Parker Parks and Recreation

Christensen said one special duck each day has a star on the bottom. Find that and exchange it for a surprise bonus prize.

The parks department employees hide new ducks daily by 10:30 a.m.