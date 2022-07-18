5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a town council meeting to African Drumming. 

Here are five events happening between July 18 and July 25 to consider adding to your calendar: 

Parker Town Council study session and meeting 

Study session at 5 p.m. and council meeting at 7 p.m. July 18 at the Parker Town Hall, 20120 Mainstreet in Parker. Attend in person or virtually.

The Parker Town Council study session begins at 5 p.m. with access virtually using the passcode: 420945 or in person. 

The meeting follows at 7 p.m. 

Meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month unless announced otherwise. 

To watch the meeting virtually without providing comment during one of the public hearings, visit the Town's Facebook page here.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here and enter passcode: 250514 

Coffee with Council 

7-9 a.m. July 19 at Monk and Mongoose Coffee Co., 9580 Ridgegate Pkwy. in Lone Tree. 

Lone Tree City Council members will be available at Monk and Mongoose to answer the community's questions and listen to comments and concerns over a cup or two of locally-brewed coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBzfP_0gk1miw900
Monk and Mongoose Coffee Co.

9 and Dine Golf Event 

3:30-7:30 p.m. July 21 at the Perry Park Country Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd. in Larkspur 

Hosted by the Larkspur Area Chamber of Commerce, the Perry Park Country Club will open to the public for dinner and a 9-hole game of golf. 

The cost is $45 per person for 9 holes of golf and use of the driving range. To reserve a spot, click here for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxkwh_0gk1miw900
Perry Park Country Club

Fitness Fridays 

8-9 a.m. July 22 at The Amphitheater at Philip S. Miller Park, 1375 W. Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock 

Fitness Fridays take place every Friday morning until Aug. 26 and feature various weekly classes. 

This week is a Reb3l Groove class combining high-intensity interval training and dance. Classes are free and open to all ages and fitness levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23H7xH_0gk1miw900
The Town of Castle Rock

Culture on the Green- Soul Rhythm African Drumming and Dance 

6:30-8 p.m. July 22 at Civic Green Park, 9370 Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

The Highlands Ranch Community Association offers free performances at its Culture on the Green Series this summer.

Come for the food trucks, and stay for the Soul Rhythm African Drumming this weekend. Soul Rhythm African Drumming is a Colorado-based company specializing in traditional West African drumming and dance. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoWmW_0gk1miw900
Highlands Ranch Community Association

