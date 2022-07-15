DougCo invests in historic preservation and natural space

The Evans Gandy Homestead. Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Larkspur, Colo.) A DougCo historic homestead, The Evans Homestead Rural Historic Landscape will soon become a part of the Lincoln Mountain Open Space trail.

According to History Colorado , The Evans Homestead near Larkspur holds significant prominence in the area because of its history with agriculture and association with the development of irrigated farming and livestock production in Douglas County dating back to the early 1800s. Additionally, it is architecturally significant as an example of the Gable Front building type.

So far, $400,000 have been invested in the Evans Homestead project, which includes foundation stabilization, framing stabilization, some reconstruction, and roof joist framing stabilization.

A new trail will lead visitors to the restored structure along the Lincoln Mountain Open Space Trail. This fall, the project is expected to be completed, and guests will be able to enjoy the beauty of the open space and learn about the homestead through interpretive signs detailing the history and significance of the homestead.