Town council approves Castle Pines disc golf course

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Pines, Colo.) Project plans are officially underway for the Castle Pines disc golf course after the town council approved it earlier this week.

Castle Pines plans to build the disc golf course near Hess Road on open space that overlooks the Rueter-Hess reservoir. Plans include the 18-hole course, overlooks with benches, parking, a hiking and biking trail, restrooms, a steel shelter, picnic tables, bear-proof trash cans, a trailhead map and sign structure, bike racks, and dog poop bag pickup stations.

Draft renderings of the Castle Pines disc golf course. Sam Bishop

The course design will keep the land's natural characteristics and allow the course to flow into the area's vegetation.

"The project was well received by the council," Community Development Director Sam Bishop said. "We still need to finalize the construction documentation and then put the project out to bid to see where final costs come in."

Bishop expects to finalize construction plans by mid-August, anticipates starting construction before the end of the year, and finish the project in spring 2023.