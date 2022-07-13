Cherry Creek trail expands into Castlewood Canyon State Park

The Cherry Creek Trail. Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Franktown, Colo.) The Cherry Creek Trail spans about 40 miles from Denver to Franktown and, by May 2023, will connect to Castlewood Canyon State Park.

On June 28, Douglas County Commissioners approved a $1.9 million contract to build the final phase of the Cherry Creek Regional Trail.

Work on the expansion begins this month and will wrap up by Memorial Day 2023.

The final phase extends the trail two miles south. The trail now ends near Colorado 86 in Franktown and will soon expand into Castlewood Canyon State Park. Construction will include a new concrete path, grading, stormwater improvements, fencing, and seeding.

The Cherry Creek Regional Trail parallels Cherry Creek for nearly 40 miles and connects parks, open spaces, and more than 10 municipalities with several restrooms and picnic shelters along the way.

Walkers, bicyclists, dogs on leashes, hikers, and equestrians are welcome on the trail. Trail users should not expect any closures or delays while the extension is under construction.