Parker, CO

Parker youth compete in weekend triathlon

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2XEN_0gdKdoyL00
Participants in a previous Kids' TRY-athlon.Advanced Pediatric Associates

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Parker, Colo.) This weekend, Parker youth can put their skills to the test in the Kids' TRY-athlon. 

Parker Parks and Recreation and Advanced Pediatric Associates partnered to host the triathlon to promote an active summer and to help boost confidence for kids. 

The Kids' TRY-athlon takes place at 6:30 a.m. July 16 at the H2O'Brien Pool at 10795 Victorian Dr. Suite A in Parker. 

Registration for the event closes at noon on July 15. The fee is $35 and includes a T-shirt, race bib, finisher medal, and après event refreshment. 

Children ages 6-12 of all ability levels can test their skills in the swimming, biking and running events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6LWq_0gdKdoyL00
A participant in the biking portion of the triathlon.Advanced Pediatric Associates

Click here for more information on event distances and rules.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# kids triathlon# things to do this weekend# events this weekend# family activities# events for kids

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

Douglas County, CO
279 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Larkspur, CO

DougCo invests in historic preservation and natural space

(Larkspur, Colo.) A DougCo historic homestead, The Evans Homestead Rural Historic Landscape will soon become a part of the Lincoln Mountain Open Space trail. According to History Colorado, The Evans Homestead near Larkspur holds significant prominence in the area because of its history with agriculture and association with the development of irrigated farming and livestock production in Douglas County dating back to the early 1800s. Additionally, it is architecturally significant as an example of the Gable Front building type.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Town council approves Castle Pines disc golf course

(Castle Pines, Colo.) Project plans are officially underway for the Castle Pines disc golf course after the town council approved it earlier this week. Castle Pines plans to build the disc golf course near Hess Road on open space that overlooks the Rueter-Hess reservoir. Plans include the 18-hole course, overlooks with benches, parking, a hiking and biking trail, restrooms, a steel shelter, picnic tables, bear-proof trash cans, a trailhead map and sign structure, bike racks, and dog poop bag pickup stations.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents help choose regional transportation projects

(Douglas County, Colo.) With dozens of projects underway around the state, DougCo residents can now submit their input for which projects should receive financial backing. Until July 20, The Denver Regional Council of Governments seeks input from the public on which projects should receive the grants.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Enjoy summer water sports at two DougCo spots

A family enjoys canoeing at Chatfield Reservoir.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Douglas County, Colo.) Beating summer’s heat on the water is an option at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Chatfield Reservoir. These two DougCo bodies of water offer space for families of all ages to practice stand-up paddle boarding, canoeing, or kayaking.

Read full story
Franktown, CO

Cherry Creek trail expands into Castlewood Canyon State Park

(Franktown, Colo.) The Cherry Creek Trail spans about 40 miles from Denver to Franktown and, by May 2023, will connect to Castlewood Canyon State Park. On June 28, Douglas County Commissioners approved a $1.9 million contract to build the final phase of the Cherry Creek Regional Trail.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a silent disco to a wine festival. Here are five events happening between July 11 and July 18 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Colorado State

Parker hosts 2022 Miss Colorado competition, announces winner

Savannah Cavanaugh is crowned the 2022 Miss Colorado.Miss Colorado Scholarship Organization. (Parker, Colo.) After winning the Miss Colorado 2022 pageant, Savannah Cavanaugh will now compete for the national Miss America title.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Dads of Castle Rock, Parker, and Elbert County announce 3rd Bike Run

(Castle Rock, Colo.)Dads of Castle Rock,Dads of Parker, and Dads of Elbert County will host a motorcycle ride to help raise money for their nonprofit work. These nonprofit groups help to raise money for community members who need help with living expenses, transportation expenses, hospital bills and more. The Dads also donate to help survivors of disasters such as the Marshall Fire in December 2021.

Read full story
Highlands Ranch, CO

Detour set for repairs on Poston Parkway in Highlands Ranch

The cracked pavement on Poston Parkway that will be replaced.Douglas County Colorado. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Residents of the Firelight neighborhood in Highlands Ranch should expect travel delays during Poston Parkway repairs that will continue until the end of September.

Read full story
Parker, CO

New regional trail connects Parker with Denver metro trail system

(Parker, Colo.) The High Plains Trail, designed, built, and paid for by the E-470 Authority, is under construction along the E-470 corridor north of Parker. The regional trail between Arapahoe and Douglas counties will continue north adjacent to the highway widening project.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo gardeners help fight hunger through CSU's Grow and Give program

(Douglas County, Colo.) CSU's Grow and Give program allows gardeners to donate homegrown produce to fight hunger, and Douglas County residents play a major role. Grow and Give was created in 2020 to address food insecurity in Colorado by connecting backyard and community gardens to food donation sites across the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a trolley tour to live music. Here are five events happening between July 6 and July 11 to consider adding to your calendar.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker improves O'Brien Park playground

New playground equipment rendering at O'Brien Park.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) After closing for the summer, the O'Brien Park playground will re-open in November with a completely new and improved look.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Goats help mitigate wildfire risk in Castle Pines

The herd from Goats on the Go take a break in the shade after clearing away noxious weeds.Natasha Lovato. (Castle Pines, Colo.) In Castle Pines, a herd of 68 goats works clearing noxious weeds to mitigate wildfire risk. From now until the end of the summer, the Goats on the Go herd will make their way through various neighborhoods in Castle Pines, snacking away on invasive overgrowth.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Irreplaceable Native American heirlooms stolen from car in Denver

An image depicting the regalia within the Jacobs' stolen car.Tocabe, an American Indian Eatery. (Denver, Colo.) Denver restaurant Tocabe, an American Indian Eatery, announced someone stole a car full of irreplaceable heirlooms. Ben Jacobs, Tocabe's owner and Osage Nation member, said someone stole his mother Jan Jacobs' car from her driveway in Park Hill.

Read full story
5 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo pools scramble to fill lifeguard slots, apply for grants to help

(Douglas County, Colo.) Like other public pools in the Denver metro, managers at Douglas County swimming pools struggle to hire qualified lifeguards. The national lifeguard shortage led Colorado pools to delay opening and reduce hours.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from town council meetings to the grand opening of Castle Rock's newest park.

Read full story
2 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Sky Ridge Medical opens Colorado's first dedicated robotic surgery center

Sky Ridge staff cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Center for Robotic Surgery.Natasha Lovato. (Lone Tree, Colo.) What once seemed like something straight out of a science fiction movie is now the reality for hundreds of patients seeking elective surgeries. In 2013, Sky Ridge started seeing a need for robotic surgery possibilities. And as technology developed, Sky Ridge made it its mission to open up its center for robotic surgery.

Read full story
Castle Pines, CO

Castle Pines opens naming contest for new disc golf course

Rendering of the Castle Pines disc golf course.The City of Castle Pines. (Castle Pines, Colo.) Castle Pines wants the community's help choosing a name for its new disc golf course.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy