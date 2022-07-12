Parker youth compete in weekend triathlon

Participants in a previous Kids' TRY-athlon. Advanced Pediatric Associates

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) This weekend, Parker youth can put their skills to the test in the Kids' TRY-athlon.

Parker Parks and Recreation and Advanced Pediatric Associates partnered to host the triathlon to promote an active summer and to help boost confidence for kids.

The Kids' TRY-athlon takes place at 6:30 a.m. July 16 at the H2O'Brien Pool at 10795 Victorian Dr. Suite A in Parker.

Registration for the event closes at noon on July 15. The fee is $35 and includes a T-shirt, race bib, finisher medal, and après event refreshment.

Children ages 6-12 of all ability levels can test their skills in the swimming, biking and running events.

A participant in the biking portion of the triathlon. Advanced Pediatric Associates