5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County.

This week's events include everything from a silent disco to a wine festival.

Here are five events happening between July 11 and July 18 to consider adding to your calendar:

Cops and Bobbers

8-11 a.m. July 15 at Fly'n B Park, 2910 Plaza Dr. in Highlands Ranch

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies and Metro District park rangers will teach kids about catch and release fishing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife provides fishing rods and bait. Registration is required, and ticket prices start at $10.

Silent disco

6-9 p.m. July 16 at the Parker Fieldhouse at 18700 Plaza Dr. in Parker

The Parker Chamber of Commerce will host another silent disco after interest in the idea grew at the Parker Days Festival . Hosted by a professional DJ, each pair of headphones is customized to allow participants to dance to their favorite genres of music.

The silent disco is open to all ages for $15 per person, and registration is required to choose your 6 p.m., 7 p.m., or 8 p.m. time slot.

Yoga in Festival Park

Castle Rock will host a week full of free yoga classes on July 11, 17 and 18 at various times and locations.

Beginning tonight and every Monday, classes will take place from 6:30- 7:30 p.m.at Festival Park, 300 Second St. in Castle Rock.

A yoga workout is set for 9-10 a.m. July 17 at The Amphitheater at Philip S. Miller Park, at 1375 West Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock every Sunday morning.

Food truck Thursdays

4-8 p.m. July 14 at the HOA 1 Pool at 7233 Tenby Way in Castle Pines

Through Aug. 4, the City of Castle Pines will host different food trucks every Thursday for the community to enjoy local foods. This week's food trucks are Mac' N Noodles and Kona Ice.

Castle Rock Wine Festival

2-8 p.m. July 16 at Bison Park at 1390 Clear Sky Way in Castle Rock

This 21 and over event offers unlimited tastings from over two dozen Colorado wineries. The event provides a free shuttle for attendees from 1-9 p.m. between the pickup point at the Douglas County Fairgrounds to the event at Bison Park.