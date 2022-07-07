Detour set for repairs on Poston Parkway in Highlands Ranch

The cracked pavement on Poston Parkway that will be replaced. Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Residents of the Firelight neighborhood in Highlands Ranch should expect travel delays during Poston Parkway repairs that will continue until the end of September.

The Poston Parkway Reconstruction Project includes replacing old, damaged, and deteriorated pavement with the new concrete roadway. The reconstruction runs from Grigs Road to Wildcat Reserve Parkway.

This section of roadway will be closed to pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular travel during the three construction phases.

Phase one is complete, and Poston Parkway reopened from Cedar Brook Street to Amesbury Way for pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Phase two started July 2.

Detour Route signage is now in place for the residents affected by the closure.