New regional trail connects Parker with Denver metro trail system

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The High Plains Trail, designed, built, and paid for by the E-470 Authority, is under construction along the E-470 corridor north of Parker.

The regional trail between Arapahoe and Douglas counties will continue north adjacent to the highway widening project.

The trail will continue west, separating from the E-470 corridor and through the future Kings Point development in Aurora, before crossing over Parker Road.

Once the trail crosses Parker Road, it will connect with the existing Cherry Creek Trail. Users can then head north on Cherry Creek Trail, south to connect with the Centennial Trail, or west into Parker.

The High Plains Trail project will provide a safer crossing option at Parker Road.

The project includes two phases. In the first phase, trail construction from the Cherry Creek Trail to the east side of Parker Road will be finished this fall.

In phase two, work on the existing portion of the High Plains Trail will continue from the east side of Parker Road toward the Douglas County and Arapahoe County line. Work is expected to be complete by spring 2023.