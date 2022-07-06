DougCo gardeners help fight hunger through CSU's Grow and Give program

Natasha Lovato

CSU Extension

(Douglas County, Colo.) CSU's Grow and Give program allows gardeners to donate homegrown produce to fight hunger, and Douglas County residents play a major role. 

Grow and Give was created in 2020 to address food insecurity in Colorado by connecting backyard and community gardens to food donation sites across the state. 

John Murgel, a representative from Colorado State University's Horticulture and Natural Resources department, said in 2020, Douglas County ranked fifth in the state for donation volume. The county contributed just over 5,000 pounds out of the 40,000 pounds of produce donated statewide. 

"So far in 2022, Douglas County Residents are responsible for about 240 of the 450 pounds donated," Murgel said. 

"Donations so far this year have included leafy greens, radishes, strawberries, rhubarb, peas, and a few squash," he said. 

To find out how, what, and where to donate, visit the Grow and Give website for additional details and steps. 

