5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a trolley tour to live music.

Here are five events happening between July 6 and July 11 to consider adding to your calendar.

Tunes on the Terrace: Jarabe Mexicano

8 p.m. July 8 at the Lone Tree Arts Center Terrace Theater located at 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Jarabe Mexicano will play their lively and versatile songbook at the Lone Tree Arts Center this weekend. Ticket prices range from $40-$45.

Music in the park

6-8 p.m. July 8 at Larkspur Community Park located at 8850 Spruce Mountain Rd. in Larkspur

The Larkspur Area Chamber of Commerce will host free live music in the park every other Friday throughout the rest of the summer. This Friday's music will feature the local band, Dotsero.

Oaked and Smoked— American Whiskey and BBQ

3-6 p.m. July 9 at the Eastridge Recreation Center located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch

Oaked and Smoked— American Whiskey and BBQ will feature beer, wine, spirits, and barbecue, plus 28 different distilleries for whiskey tastings.

The ticket includes unlimited whiskey samples, a soda, and a barbecue plate. Tickets are $50. The event is open only to people 21 and older.

Annual Trolley Tour of Castle Rock

9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. July 9 at the Castle Rock Museum located at 420 Elbert St. in Downtown Castle Rock

The Annual Trolley Tour , postponed in May due to the weather, starts at the Castle Rock Museum and winds through the Craig and Gould neighborhoods.

Reserve a timeslot for the free 45-minute tour by calling the museum at 303-814-3164 or emailing museum@castlerockhistoricalsociety.org .

Parker Senior Center community pancake breakfast

8-10 a.m. July 10 at the Parker Senior Center located at 10675 Longs Way in Parker.