Parker improves O'Brien Park playground

New playground equipment rendering at O'Brien Park. The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) After closing for the summer, the O'Brien Park playground will re-open in November with a completely new and improved look.

The new playground additions include:

Universally accessible playground equipment

New surfacing

Additional shade pavilions with picnic tables

A climbing wall

A hillside play area

Swing bench seating

Musical instruments

A new drinking fountain with a water bottle filler

Updated landscaping and irrigation.

Initially planned for 2019, Parker delayed construction due to COVID. In late 2021, the project was re-initiated, and construction began on June 14.

Renderings of inclusive play features at the O'Brien Park. The Town of Parker

Updating 17-year-old playground

The town agreed to update the playground equipment because at 17 years old, it showed wear and tear with rusted metal, cracked plastic, and believed it would soon become unusable. The town also wanted to ensure the playground could become ADA accessible with poured-in-place rubber surfacing to allow wheelchair access to the equipment.

Park Project Manager Brett Collins shared that it was a difficult decision to close the O'Brien Park playground during the summer months. Still, the design consultant and contractor recommended installing the poured-in-place rubber surfacing when temperatures typically are more consistently warm and dry throughout the day and overnight.

"With the wide fluctuations in Colorado weather, it was determined the best time to do this is from September to early October, which means building the playground throughout the summer as the poured-in-place is the last step in the playground installation process," Collins said.

New playground equipment rendering at O'Brien Park. The Town of Parker

Grand opening in November

Parker will schedule a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in November, but the exact date is yet to be determined.

During construction, the playground is closed, and the town expects minimal disruption to other park areas or activities, including events and the H2O'Brien Pool.