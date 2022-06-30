Goats help mitigate wildfire risk in Castle Pines

The herd from Goats on the Go take a break in the shade after clearing away noxious weeds. Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Pines, Colo.) In Castle Pines, a herd of 68 goats works clearing noxious weeds to mitigate wildfire risk. From now until the end of the summer, the Goats on the Go herd will make their way through various neighborhoods in Castle Pines, snacking away on invasive overgrowth.

"They really are incredible; I can't believe how quickly they clear through some of the brush, and they are cute as can be. I just love watching them," said Cathy Wilcox, a Castle Pines resident.

Goats on the Go- Denver South

Located in Sedalia, Goats on the Go sends the herd to complete tasks as small as a single yard, to projects as massive as clearing away brush in the San Juan National Forest.

If sparks hit it, the weeds and brush act like fuel for a fire. The dry climate and heat make mitigating flammable material even more important.

The informative sign and weed menu located near the grazing area for the goats. Natasha Lovato

The Goats on the Go website explains that using goats to mitigate noxious weeds also offers another option other than using herbicides which pose a deadly threat to wildlife, pets, and humans.

The group installs temporary electric fencing to protect the goats and keep them within the designated grazing area. Then it lets the goats take care of the rest.

Return to Castle Pines

Camden Bender, Castle Pines communications manager, said that the last time the goats made their way through Castle Pines was pre-pandemic in 2019.

Residents favored bringing the goats back due to the high fire danger. Bender believes the goats will graze for the foreseeable future as they work through miles of brush within Castle Pines.

Right now, the goats are fenced off in a grazing section near Horan Court, west of Wellington Place and north of Country Club Drive in Castle Pines.

To watch the goats in action, stop by this location. You can also stay in touch with The City of Castle Pines on Facebook for updates.