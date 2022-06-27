5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from town council meetings to the grand opening of Castle Rock's newest park.

Here are five events happening between June 27 and July 3 to consider adding to your calendar:

Weekly Monday after-work hike

4:30-6:30 p.m. June 27 and every week on Monday at Bluffs Regional Park, Crooked Stick Place, located in Lone Tree

The group Trails and Ales meets weekly for a leisure social hike. Dogs are welcome on the 2.8-mile trail featuring wildflowers and mild hill climbs. To register for the free meetup, click here.

Sunset at Bluffs Regional Park and Trail. Douglas County Colorado

Parker Town Council meeting

7 p.m. June 27 virtually and in the Council Chambers at Parker Town Hall located at 20120 Mainstreet in Parker

Regular Town Council meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month unless announced otherwise.

For those wishing to view the meeting virtually without providing comment during one of the Public Hearings, view the town's Facebook page here to view the meeting live.

Zoom is available with passcode 250514 to watch the meeting virtually and provide comments during the public hearing.

2022 State of the Town

6-7:30 p.m. June 28 at the Amphitheater at Philip S. Miller Park 1375 W. Plum Creek Pkwy. in Castle Rock

Mayor Jason Gray invites the community to the annual State of the Town event . The evening will consist of live entertainment, and cold treats served ahead of the Mayor's update on Town accomplishments and updates on major projects. Bring blankets, chairs and any personal food and beverage items.

Cobblestone Ranch Park grand opening

5-8 p.m. June 29 at Cobblestone Ranch Park located at 8571 Castle Oaks Dr. in Castle Rock

Festivities include carnival games, live music, food trucks and a fun 5K run. The event is free, however, registration for the 5K is required.

To read more about Castle Rock's newest park, click here.

Colorado Dance Center presents Pandora's Hope Chest

6 p.m. June 29 - June 30 at the Lone Tree Arts Center located at 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree