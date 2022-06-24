Sky Ridge Medical opens Colorado's first dedicated robotic surgery center

Sky Ridge staff cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Center for Robotic Surgery. Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) What once seemed like something straight out of a science fiction movie is now the reality for hundreds of patients seeking elective surgeries. In 2013, Sky Ridge started seeing a need for robotic surgery possibilities. And as technology developed, Sky Ridge made it its mission to open up its center for robotic surgery.

Sky Ridge Chief Operating Officer Will Bertram stated that the center became his brainchild, and now he's happy to say the center is among the first in the nation.

"Surgeons receive special training as well as nurses and surgical technicians. It's a draw to bring physicians in and they often come out of residency trained in robotics and don't want to go elsewhere," Bertram said.

A participant demonstrates the work of one of the robots in the center. Natasha Lovato

The center plans on completing 1,600 operations this year in their center, which has four operating rooms, six postoperative bays, and eight preoperative bays.

Additionally, Bertram shared that robotic surgery doesn't cost the patient any more money than traditional surgery. Patients have fewer complications, less bleeding, less scarring, and a quicker recovery.

On July 1, the center will officially open for patients needing elective surgeries such as knee replacements, hysterectomies, bariatric surgeries, hernia operations, and more.

Grand opening of the center with a peek at the da Vinci Xi robots. Natasha Lovato

"Over the last five years we've gone from about 200 robotic cases, and this year we are on track to do about 1,600 robotic cases, that number is astronomical," Chief Executive Operator Kirk McCarty said. "We have become a center of excellence where people fly in from all over the country to see what we do."

Sky Ridge President Sylvia Young echoed McCarty and Bertram in her excitement over the center's official grand opening. She said the $22 million investment in the robotic center is something other hospitals around the country can use as a model and will, in turn, make this option more available to others.