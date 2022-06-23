Castle Pines opens naming contest for new disc golf course

Rendering of the Castle Pines disc golf course. The City of Castle Pines

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Pines, Colo.) Castle Pines wants the community's help choosing a name for its new disc golf course.

The City Council will announce details and give final approval for the new course at its July 12 meeting.

In the meantime, Castle Pines wants residents to suggest names for the course. The person who submits the winning name will be eligible to win a gift card to a Castle Pines business.

"We encourage you to get creative. If you have kids, include them in the naming process," Castle Pines Mayor Tracy Engerman said.

Contest rules and regulations

Each resident entering the contest may submit up to three suggestions. The names must stem from Colorado native land features, animals, or plants. Submissions are not eligible if named after a person.

The contest closes on July 17. The Castle Pines Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will recommend a shortlist of names to the City Council.

City Council members will select the final name and pass a resolution confirming the park's name.

If more than one person submits the winning name, the resident who submitted it first wins.

Project awaits final approval

The City of Castle Pines Community Development Director will release project specifics after the July 12 meeting. He doesn't anticipate any issues will stop the council's approval.