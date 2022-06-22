Colorado replenishes DougCo Veterans assistance funds

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Veterans living in Douglas County who need emergency financial assistance can access additional funding starting July 1. The aid can cover housing costs, food, transportation, education assistance, health, or other urgent concerns.

This is the seventh year the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has given the Douglas County Veterans Service Office , said Chris Maes, office manager.

The office will have funding for the fiscal year starting July 1, Maes said.

"This year our grant was for $7,000, so we can use that for Veterans within Douglas County who need assistance. They just have to apply , provide military discharge paperwork, and then we approve and reimburse who they are trying to pay; like a landlord for example," Maes said.

Maes explained that if the grant money runs out, the Veterans Service Office has other funding thanks to donations from nonprofits, churches, and other organizations to help local veterans get needed services.

"I hear what they need, and then try to solve the problem for them," Maes said.

Through last year's grant, the Veterans Service Office was able to help nearly 20 individuals, and they want to help more this year.

"We're trying to help those who have given so much to their country," Maes said.

On top of the financial funding, the Veterans Service Office also provides access to special programs and services, assisting veterans with applying for benefits, employment assistance, medical care, housing, transportation, and coordination of other services.

The Veterans Service Office also helps surviving spouses, dependents' parents, and dependents with claims for pension, disability, burial reimbursements, and more.