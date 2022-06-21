6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a group hike to an art exhibit.

Here are six events happening between June 21 and June 26 to consider adding to your calendar:

Bike to Work Day

7-9 a.m. June 22 at Festival Park located at 300 Second St. in Castle Rock.

Celebrate this statewide holiday at Festival Park with breakfast, giveaways, and prizes. Each year, the event highlights how residents can use biking to reduce traffic, improve air quality and enhance their overall quality of life. For more information, click here.

Family-friendly group hike at Castlewood Canyon

4 p.m. Jun 23 at Castlewood Canyon State Park located at 2989 Colorado 83 in Franktown

The family-centered hike by Trading for Trails lets families enjoy a guided hike that ends at the shallow pools of Cherry Creek within the canyon.

Bathing suits and picnics are recommended for the latter portion of the adventure, and registration is required.

There is no fee for the event except for the $10 state park entrance fee.

Music in the park featuring Hickabee

6-8 p.m. June 24 at the Larkspur Community Park located at 8850 Spruce Mountain Rd. in Larkspur

The Larkspur Area Chamber of Commerce will host the band Hickabee for a free family-friendly concert in the park to kick off the weekend. For more information, click here.

Downtown Parker Wine Walk

4:30-7:30 p.m. June 24 at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 19751 E. Mainstreet in Parker

More than 20 merchants will pour wine for participants at their business locations along downtown Parker. Collect a glass and a map at the Parker Chamber office, and spend your evening wandering downtown, tasting and socializing.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Footloose: The Musical

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances June 24 - July 17 at the PACE Center located at

20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker

Starting this weekend, Footloose: The Musical takes the stage in Parker. Tickets start at $29 and are available to reserve here.

Capturing the Beauty of Open Land art exhibit and sale

10 a.m.- 8 p.m. June 25 and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. June 26, located at 414 Perry St. in Downtown Castle Rock

The Douglas Land Conservancy will host its 9th Annual Capturing the Beauty of Open Land art exhibit and sale this weekend.