Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock dads give back to help the community

Natasha Lovato

DOCR prepared donations for families impacted by the Marshal Fire in Boulder County.Dads of Castle Rock

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The Dads of Castle Rock started as a Facebook group to let dads crack jokes and have fun. 

Now members of the nonprofit, which started in 2019, work to improve their community. Founder Robert Zearing got the group certified as a nonprofit that year. 

Travis Disher, DOCR director of technology, said that members consider requests submitted to help Castle Rock residents every month. Committee members vet requests to ensure they are genuine needs, and then the group divides its money to help pay expenses like rent or hospital bills, help people find jobs, and more. Last year, DOCR raised over $130,000 to help community members. 

Although the nonprofit bylaws limit monetary help to residents within Castle Rock's borders, group members contribute their labor and product donations to causes around the state. 

When the Marshal Fire broke out, Disher said the group sent seven full box trucks and two or three horse trailers full of clothing, food and supplies to the victims in Boulder County. 

The group also spent time in Larkspur at Williams World, a nonprofit that helps special needs children, building a shelter and a swing set on site.

Volunteers for DOCR help to build a shelter at William's World.DOCR

DOCR keeps the community involved with fundraising events year-round, including summer barbeques, a Trunk or Treat event during Halloween, an adopt a family event for Christmas and its annual golf tournament. 

More information about the Sept. 9 golf tournament will be available later this summer on the group's community outreach Facebook page.

# dads of castle rock# nonprofits# castle rock# fathers day# douglas county

Comments / 1

