Highlands Ranch Metro District General Manager resigns

Headshot of Mike Renshaw. Highlands Ranch Metro District

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) After 18 months as the general manager of the Highlands Ranch Metro District, Mike Renshaw hopes the programs he helped initiate will continue their upward momentum.

Renshaw explained that during his time at the Metro District, he helped gear much of their platforms to be more tech-savvy.

"Operating 26 public parks, 75 miles of trails and 2,000 acres of open space is now that much easier because we can track the assets digitally instead of using spreadsheets and files," Renshaw said.

Renshaw mentioned also making headway on an interface that allows citizens to report problems if they notice anything while out in the public parks, trails, or open spaces. The interface called Asset Essentials is not in place yet, but the Metro District plans to introduce it to the public before the end of the year.

"Our residents will be able to make reports straight to us so if they notice a broken sprinkler head, for instance, they can report that and it can get repaired by the district," he said.

Renshaw also shared that he wanted more transparency and brought a videographer on board so that the Metro District meetings could be posted online for the public to attend virtually.

Despite the upward momentum, Renshaw wanted to return to his roots as a city and county manager, which prompted his resignation.

"I missed those prior traditional functions like economical functions, interacting with police and fire departments, and that kind of thing. I found an awesome opportunity back in Georgia where I came from," Renshaw said.

Renshaw believes he helped set the Metro District on a positive course and hopes it will continue after his departure.

"I've had discussions with the chairman and they want to push technology advancement so I think there's a lot of that desire to keep those projects going," he said. "I wish all the residents the best and want to encourage them to stay engaged."

Sherry Eppers, community relations manager of the Metro District, shared that Renshaw's last day is July 8 and that the board of directors plans to review candidates that can fill the general manager role. Until then, Stephanie Stanley, the Metro District's director of finance and administration, will serve as the interim GM.