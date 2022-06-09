Parker youth get chance to participate in local government

Parker town hall. The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) This fall, Parker students can participate in local government decisions through the Parker Youth Commission.

The Parker Town Council officially created the Parker Youth Commission at its May 16 meeting. The Youth Commission offers students an opportunity to learn more about local government, participate in the process, and share the needs of their peers.

The Youth Commission consists of nine members appointed to two-year terms. While the commission gives preference to Parker residents, any Douglas County student in grades nine through 12 with ties to Parker through school or work can apply.

The Youth Commission members work as liaisons between Parker youth and the Mayor and Town Council to implement social, educational, public safety, cultural and recreational activities for youth. They also will organize and perform service projects, organize events and create recognition programs. On top of that, the Youth Commission will work with school directors, civic clubs, and other organizations to provide service and leadership opportunities for youth.

Online applications will be available in July, with the commission's term set to start this fall.

Andy Anderson, Parker communications manager, said the applications process includes a recommendation letter and an interview with Town Council representatives, the Town Administrator, and other staff.

The commission meets monthly. Parker will release more details about the commission soon, Anderson said.