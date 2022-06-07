Record-setting crowd expected at the first Parker Days Festival since pre-pandemic

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbSVO_0g3FgKbA00
A carnival ride at the Parker Days Festival.Parker Chamber of Commerce

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Parker, Colo.) The two-year pandemic hiatus gave the Parker Chamber of Commerce a chance to revamp the Parker Days Festival with new activities, performances, rides, and overall structure. 

President and CEO of the Chamber TJ Sullivan explained that not having the Parker Days Festival since 2019 was an excellent opportunity to work out a few bugs. Sullivan shared that part of the reorganization included a look into safety with controlled entrances into the ride area, reducing the festival to three days rather than four, and staying open until 10 p.m. instead of midnight. On top of that, they were also able to arrange a larger beer garden, more craft and trade demonstrations, a silent disco and new street performers. 

Sullivan shared how grateful the Chamber is to the sponsors and marketplace vendors for their support with the return of the festival and credited collaboration with being able to put on a positive experience for Colorado families. 

"No festival is ever perfect, but we've worked very hard this year to collect input from the Town staff, the police, downtown merchants, chamber members, and residents to improve the quality of the Parker Days experience," Sullivan said. "I hope that everyone who attends will help us create a safe, fun environment for everyone." 

Much to do at the 45th Annual Parker Days Festival 

Since its inception in the 1970s, Parker Days has grown from a small neighborhood fair into an event bustling with thousands of participants and many different entertainment areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NAk5_0g3FgKbA00
A street performer at the Parker Days Festival.Parker Chamber of Commerce

The festival will feature about 150 street vendors, from face painting and henna to homemade spices. During the three days, there will also be 17 bands, inflatable street hockey, a silent disco, kids crafts, bounce houses, a bungee jump, human hamster balls, a transportation train, a mechanical bull, fire performers and axe throwing. Guests can also enjoy food and beverages from about 25 food vendors and Parker's downtown eateries. 

On top of it all, local chefs will offer hourly presentations and demonstrations throughout each day of the festival to provide summer entertaining menu ideas, appetizers, recipes and creative cocktail techniques. 

The celebrity chefs will then judge the contestants in the inaugural My Hometown Recipe Contest at noon on June 12. Guests can enjoy samples of culinary creations. Judges will choose the winners based on taste, biggest crowd-pleaser, creativity and visual appeal. 

Upcoming event details 

The festival will run from 4-10 p.m. June 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 11, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 12. 

Admission is free. Participants can buy food and drinks. Tickets are available for rides, which are on sale for a discount until noon June 9. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnJPf_0g3FgKbA00
A snow cone vendor at the Parker Days Festival.Parker Chamber of Commerce

"It costs nothing to come listen to music on any of our stages and to enjoy the activity along Mainstreet," Sullivan said. 

Mainstreet will remain closed for the weekend and will reopen by 6 a.m. June 13 

The Chamber plans to hold four more Wine Walks this summer from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the final Fridays of June, July, August, and September on Mainstreet Parker. 

The Chamber also will hold two additional silent disco events for the community from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Parker Fieldhouse. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parker days festival# parker# things to do# events this week# events this weekend in douglas

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

Douglas County, CO
185 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Parker, CO

Parker youth get chance to participate in local government

(Parker, Colo.) This fall, Parker students can participate in local government decisions through the Parker Youth Commission. The Parker Town Council officially created the Parker Youth Commission at its May 16 meeting. The Youth Commission offers students an opportunity to learn more about local government, participate in the process, and share the needs of their peers.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora national spelling bee finalist plans to donate prize

Vikram Raju on stage at The Scripps National Spelling Bee.Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Aurora, Colo.) Vikram Raju went into the Scripps National Spelling Bee Competition with no expectations. Little did he know a second-place win was in his future.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's options include everything from town council meetings to the Parker Days Festival. Here are six events happening between June 6 and June 12 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Parker, CO

DougCo student who fears heights claims indoor skydiving championship win

Sydney Kennett performing her signature move, The Stinger.Michelle Kennett. (Parker, Colo.) Indoor skydiving might not be a typical extracurricular activity, but diving through the air and winning championships is almost second nature for one high school student.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from outdoor concerts to an adult prom. Here are five events happening between May 31 and June 6 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Colorado State

New Colorado law could reduce bike-related accidents in DougCo

(Douglas County, Colo.) After the Colorado Safety Stop law was passed in April, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hopes to see improved safety conditions for cyclists. Bicycle Colorado urged the passing of House Bill 22-1028, the Colorado Safety Stop. The proposal of the bill stated that the law creates safer conditions for cyclists and others because it results in less time spent at intersections, where the majority of crashes with vehicles happen.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

Enjoy a leash-free summer at 10 of DougCo’s dog parks

The 10 off-leash dog parks throughout DougCo.Douglas County Government. (Douglas County, Colo.) DougCo has much to offer outside and even though leash laws are in place there are 10 off-leash dog parks to enjoy year-round.

Read full story
5 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Digging up the past at Lamb Spring Archaeological Preserve

The excavation and casting of a Columbian mammoth skull at Lamb Spring.Lamb Spring Archaeological Preserve. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) One of the largest archaeological preserves in Colorado once excavated more than 30 Columbian mammoths, and now the archaeological experience is open to the public.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Summer sounds: DougCo fills your summer with music at multiple concert series

(Douglas County, Colo.) From Castle Rock to Highlands Ranch, DougCo is full of summer concerts to consider adding to your summer schedule. Between local and nationwide talent, there’s shows lined up starting this month through August.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a wine walk to a dog park grand opening celebration. Here are five events happening between May 23 and May 30 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Equine therapy at Promise Ranch changes lives in DougCo

A Promise Ranch patient hugs one of the horses.Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation. (Castle Rock, Colo.)Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation uses equine therapy to help people with disabilities, mental health concerns, veterans and anyone seeking to benefit from animal-assisted treatment.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock downtown alleyway project plan finalized, awaits funding

A nighttime view of Downtown Castle Rock.The Town of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.)The Town of Castle Rock completed its vision to transform the downtown alleyways. Now the project needs funding.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

CodeRED keeps DougCo residents safe with emergency alerts

CodeRED information found on the Douglas County Sheriff's Office website.Natasha Lovato. (Douglas County, Colo.) After last weekend’s fatal shooting at a New York grocery store, officials want to ensure residents access Douglas County’s emergency notification system.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Hiking etiquette: Do you know who has the right of way?

A hiker enjoys Dawson Butte Ranch Open Space.Douglas County Outdoors. (Douglas County, Colo.) When hiking this summer, remember trail etiquette helps instill respect for other trail users and the land. Groups like the National Park Service and the American Hiking Society compiled their thoughts on the unwritten laws of the land. They recommend checking each park or trail's written rules at the trailhead before embarking on your journey.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a cooking class to a trolley tour. Here are six events happening between May 16 and May 22 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock's newest park welcomes visitors this summer

Cobblestone Ranch Park rendering.The Town of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Situated on 168 acres, Castle Rock's newest park is set to open next month. Based on community survey results from 2019, the Castle Rock Town Council selected Cobblestone Ranch as the next park development project. The site is situated on the eastern edge of Castle Rock near Colorado 83 at 8571 Castle Oaks Dr. and will serve as a regional destination, much like Philip S. Miller Park.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo offers fun summer activities for adults and seniors

Adult league pickleball participants.Highlands Ranch Metro District. (Douglas County, Colo.) Kids shouldn't be the only ones to have fun this summer, so Douglas County offers recreational activities for adults and seniors.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Play Castle Rock's downtown scavenger hunt to win prizes

Participants on their scavenger hunt journey.Castle Rock Historical Society and Museum. (Castle Rock, Colo.) In celebration of Historic Preservation Month, Castle Rock plans to award prizes to residents who explore the community's history. Participants of the free Scavenge the Rock scavenger hunt will learn about Castle Rock's history.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree enters space race with astronaut training facility

A rendering of the STAR HARBOR campus in Lone Tree.Business Wire. (Lone Tree, Colo.) A 53-acre campus and training center for commercial astronaut training, space workforce development and technology programs will open by 2026 in Lone Tree.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy