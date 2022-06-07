Record-setting crowd expected at the first Parker Days Festival since pre-pandemic

A carnival ride at the Parker Days Festival. Parker Chamber of Commerce

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The two-year pandemic hiatus gave the Parker Chamber of Commerce a chance to revamp the Parker Days Festival with new activities, performances, rides, and overall structure.

President and CEO of the Chamber TJ Sullivan explained that not having the Parker Days Festival since 2019 was an excellent opportunity to work out a few bugs. Sullivan shared that part of the reorganization included a look into safety with controlled entrances into the ride area, reducing the festival to three days rather than four, and staying open until 10 p.m. instead of midnight. On top of that, they were also able to arrange a larger beer garden, more craft and trade demonstrations, a silent disco and new street performers.

Sullivan shared how grateful the Chamber is to the sponsors and marketplace vendors for their support with the return of the festival and credited collaboration with being able to put on a positive experience for Colorado families.

"No festival is ever perfect, but we've worked very hard this year to collect input from the Town staff, the police, downtown merchants, chamber members, and residents to improve the quality of the Parker Days experience," Sullivan said. "I hope that everyone who attends will help us create a safe, fun environment for everyone."

Much to do at the 45th Annual Parker Days Festival

Since its inception in the 1970s, Parker Days has grown from a small neighborhood fair into an event bustling with thousands of participants and many different entertainment areas.

A street performer at the Parker Days Festival. Parker Chamber of Commerce

The festival will feature about 150 street vendors , from face painting and henna to homemade spices. During the three days, there will also be 17 bands , inflatable street hockey, a silent disco, kids crafts, bounce houses, a bungee jump, human hamster balls, a transportation train, a mechanical bull, fire performers and axe throwing. Guests can also enjoy food and beverages from about 25 food vendors and Parker's downtown eateries.

On top of it all, local chefs will offer hourly presentations and demonstrations throughout each day of the festival to provide summer entertaining menu ideas, appetizers, recipes and creative cocktail techniques.

The celebrity chefs will then judge the contestants in the inaugural My Hometown Recipe Contest at noon on June 12. Guests can enjoy samples of culinary creations. Judges will choose the winners based on taste, biggest crowd-pleaser, creativity and visual appeal.

Upcoming event details

The festival will run from 4-10 p.m. June 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 11, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 12.

Admission is free. Participants can buy food and drinks. Tickets are available for rides , which are on sale for a discount until noon June 9.

A snow cone vendor at the Parker Days Festival. Parker Chamber of Commerce

"It costs nothing to come listen to music on any of our stages and to enjoy the activity along Mainstreet," Sullivan said.

Mainstreet will remain closed for the weekend and will reopen by 6 a.m. June 13

The Chamber plans to hold four more Wine Walks this summer from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the final Fridays of June, July, August, and September on Mainstreet Parker.