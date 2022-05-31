5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from outdoor concerts to an adult prom.

Here are five events happening between May 31 and June 6 to consider adding to your calendar:

Community/RTD Celebration at Sky Ridge Station

7-10 a.m. June 1 at the Sky Ridge RTD Station located at 9941 Trainstation Cir. in Lone Tree

The celebration is completely free, including free food from local restaurants. Participants also can play games and win prizes such as Comedy Works tickets, RTD passes and more. For more information, click here.

Summer concert series: Mr. Majestyk's 8-Track Revival

6:30-8 p.m. June 2 at Highland Heritage Regional Park located at 9651 S. Quebec St. in Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch summer concerts series kicks off a summer of free music in the park with Mr. Majestyk's 8-Track Revival. For further details on the concert series, click here.

Starlight movie night

6-11 p.m. June 4 at Festival Park located at 300 Second St. in Castle Rock

The free movie night includes fun for the whole family with food trucks, live music, beverages, bounce houses, vendors and more. For more details, visit the website here.

Adult Prom

7-10:30 p.m. June 4 at The Schoolhouse located at 19650 Mainstreet in Parker.

Adult Prom is a fundraiser to benefit Parker arts. The night will include music, dancing, prizes, photo booths, drinks and more. Tickets are $75 a person and are available for purchase here.

Festival Park Farmer's Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Festival Park located at 300 Second St. in Castle Rock