Enjoy a leash-free summer at 10 of DougCo’s dog parks

The 10 off-leash dog parks throughout DougCo. Douglas County Government

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) DougCo has much to offer outside and even though leash laws are in place there are 10 off-leash dog parks to enjoy year-round.

Dog owners share the land with wildlife, plants and other recreationists. Off-leash regulations help maintain a respect for others out on the trails and the natural environment. Even well-behaved dogs, while off the trail, can erode ecosystems and pose a threat to wildlife.

Leash laws also help to protect dogs from becoming lost, injured by a fast-moving bicyclist or kicked by horses along some trails. Leash laws also help to keep dogs away from dangers like stepping on a cactus, digesting poisonous plants, contracting a disease from wildlife or having a run in with rattlesnakes.

To help keep dogs safe and happy, DougCo offers 10 different off-leash dog parks from Larkspur to Highlands Ranch.

Chatfield State Park

Chatfield’s Dog Off-Leash Area provides 69 acres of completely fenced open space that includes two ponds and miles of trails. A Dog Off-Leash Area daily or annual pass is required for entry. The daily pass is $3, the annual pass is $25, and both are available for purchase at the entrance stations to the park during 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. The park is located at 11500 N. Roxborough Park Rd. in Littleton.

Rover’s Run at Redstone Park

Rover’s Run is a free, two-acre dog park located at 3280 Redstone Park Cir. in Highlands Ranch.

Dogs playing at Rover's Run. Highlands Ranch Metro District

Devon’s Dog Park at Greenland Open Space

The Greenland Open Space offers over 11 miles of trails, plus an off-leash dog park to let dogs enjoy a little freedom. The free park is located at 1532 Noe Rd. in Larkspur.

An owner and his dog play at Greenland Open Space. Douglas County Government

Fido’s Field at Foothills Park

Fido’s Field offers two acres of free open space in Highlands Ranch at 1042 Riddlewood Dr.

Glendale Farm Open Space

Although it is currently undergoing renovations , the park is still open while the projects are underway. The Glendale Farm Open Space is a free, 17-acre, off-leash open space located at 12300 S. Havana St. in Castle Rock.

Digger’s at Dad Clark Park

Diggers is a two-acre, free, off-leash park located at 3385 Asterbrook Cir. in Highlands Ranch.

Bayou Gulch Regional Park

There are over two acres of off-leash area at the dog park within Bayou Gulch Regional park. The park is free and located at 4815 Fox Sparrow Rd. in Parker.

Hound Hill at Highland Heritage Park

Hound Hill is a two-acre dog park at the southernmost point of Highland Heritage Park. The dog park is free to enter and located at 9651 S. Quebec. St. in Highlands Ranch.

Dogs run freely at Hound Hill. Highlands Ranch Metro District

David A. Lorenz Regional Park

The dog park within David A. Lorenz Regional Park is set to open in the fall of this year. It is located at 8560 S. Colorado Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Fairgrounds Regional Park

On the eastern corner of Fairgrounds Regional Park is a dog park with over two acres. The park is free and located in Castle Rock at 500 Fairgrounds Rd.