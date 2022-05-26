Enjoy a leash-free summer at 10 of DougCo’s dog parks

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DodTq_0fraLmac00
The 10 off-leash dog parks throughout DougCo.Douglas County Government

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) DougCo has much to offer outside and even though leash laws are in place there are 10 off-leash dog parks to enjoy year-round. 

Dog owners share the land with wildlife, plants and other recreationists. Off-leash regulations help maintain a respect for others out on the trails and the natural environment. Even well-behaved dogs, while off the trail, can erode ecosystems and pose a threat to wildlife. 

Leash laws also help to protect dogs from becoming lost, injured by a fast-moving bicyclist or kicked by horses along some trails. Leash laws also help to keep dogs away from dangers like stepping on a cactus, digesting poisonous plants, contracting a disease from wildlife or having a run in with rattlesnakes.

To help keep dogs safe and happy, DougCo offers 10 different off-leash dog parks from Larkspur to Highlands Ranch. 

Chatfield State Park

Chatfield’s Dog Off-Leash Area provides 69 acres of completely fenced open space that includes two ponds and miles of trails. A Dog Off-Leash Area daily or annual pass is required for entry. The daily pass is $3, the annual pass is $25, and both are available for purchase at the entrance stations to the park during 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. The park is located at 11500 N. Roxborough Park Rd. in Littleton.

Rover’s Run at Redstone Park

Rover’s Run is a free, two-acre dog park located at 3280 Redstone Park Cir. in Highlands Ranch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPWOD_0fraLmac00
Dogs playing at Rover's Run.Highlands Ranch Metro District

Devon’s Dog Park at Greenland Open Space 

The Greenland Open Space offers over 11 miles of trails, plus an off-leash dog park to let dogs enjoy a little freedom. The free park is located at 1532 Noe Rd. in Larkspur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBAiO_0fraLmac00
An owner and his dog play at Greenland Open Space.Douglas County Government

Fido’s Field at Foothills Park

Fido’s Field offers two acres of free open space in Highlands Ranch at 1042 Riddlewood Dr. 

Glendale Farm Open Space

Although it is currently undergoing renovations, the park is still open while the projects are underway. The Glendale Farm Open Space is a free, 17-acre, off-leash open space located at 12300 S. Havana St. in Castle Rock.

Digger’s at Dad Clark Park 

Diggers is a two-acre, free, off-leash park located at 3385 Asterbrook Cir. in Highlands Ranch.

Bayou Gulch Regional Park

There are over two acres of off-leash area at the dog park within Bayou Gulch Regional park. The park is free and located at 4815 Fox Sparrow Rd. in Parker.

Hound Hill at Highland Heritage Park

Hound Hill is a two-acre dog park at the southernmost point of Highland Heritage Park. The dog park is free to enter and located at 9651 S. Quebec. St. in Highlands Ranch. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEb6I_0fraLmac00
Dogs run freely at Hound Hill.Highlands Ranch Metro District

David A. Lorenz Regional Park

The dog park within David A. Lorenz Regional Park is set to open in the fall of this year. It is located at 8560 S. Colorado Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Fairgrounds Regional Park

On the eastern corner of Fairgrounds Regional Park is a dog park with over two acres. The park is free and located in Castle Rock at 500 Fairgrounds Rd.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dog parks# off leash areas# douglas county dog parks# dog friendly# colorado dog parks

Comments / 5

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

Douglas County, CO
169 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

New Colorado law could reduce bike-related accidents in DougCo

(Douglas County, Colo.) After the Colorado Safety Stop law was passed in April, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hopes to see improved safety conditions for cyclists. Bicycle Colorado urged the passing of House Bill 22-1028, the Colorado Safety Stop. The proposal of the bill stated that the law creates safer conditions for cyclists and others because it results in less time spent at intersections, where the majority of crashes with vehicles happen.

Read full story
6 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Digging up the past at Lamb Spring Archaeological Preserve

The excavation and casting of a Columbian mammoth skull at Lamb Spring.Lamb Spring Archaeological Preserve. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) One of the largest archaeological preserves in Colorado once excavated more than 30 Columbian mammoths, and now the archaeological experience is open to the public.

Read full story

Summer sounds: DougCo fills your summer with music at multiple concert series

(Douglas County, Colo.) From Castle Rock to Highlands Ranch, DougCo is full of summer concerts to consider adding to your summer schedule. Between local and nationwide talent, there’s shows lined up starting this month through August.

Read full story
1 comments

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a wine walk to a dog park grand opening celebration. Here are five events happening between May 23 and May 30 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Equine therapy at Promise Ranch changes lives in DougCo

A Promise Ranch patient hugs one of the horses.Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation. (Castle Rock, Colo.)Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation uses equine therapy to help people with disabilities, mental health concerns, veterans and anyone seeking to benefit from animal-assisted treatment.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock downtown alleyway project plan finalized, awaits funding

A nighttime view of Downtown Castle Rock.The Town of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.)The Town of Castle Rock completed its vision to transform the downtown alleyways. Now the project needs funding.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

CodeRED keeps DougCo residents safe with emergency alerts

CodeRED information found on the Douglas County Sheriff's Office website.Natasha Lovato. (Douglas County, Colo.) After last weekend’s fatal shooting at a New York grocery store, officials want to ensure residents access Douglas County’s emergency notification system.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Hiking etiquette: Do you know who has the right of way?

A hiker enjoys Dawson Butte Ranch Open Space.Douglas County Outdoors. (Douglas County, Colo.) When hiking this summer, remember trail etiquette helps instill respect for other trail users and the land. Groups like the National Park Service and the American Hiking Society compiled their thoughts on the unwritten laws of the land. They recommend checking each park or trail's written rules at the trailhead before embarking on your journey.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a cooking class to a trolley tour. Here are six events happening between May 16 and May 22 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock's newest park welcomes visitors this summer

Cobblestone Ranch Park rendering.The Town of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Situated on 168 acres, Castle Rock's newest park is set to open next month. Based on community survey results from 2019, the Castle Rock Town Council selected Cobblestone Ranch as the next park development project. The site is situated on the eastern edge of Castle Rock near Colorado 83 at 8571 Castle Oaks Dr. and will serve as a regional destination, much like Philip S. Miller Park.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo offers fun summer activities for adults and seniors

Adult league pickleball participants.Highlands Ranch Metro District. (Douglas County, Colo.) Kids shouldn't be the only ones to have fun this summer, so Douglas County offers recreational activities for adults and seniors.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Play Castle Rock's downtown scavenger hunt to win prizes

Participants on their scavenger hunt journey.Castle Rock Historical Society and Museum. (Castle Rock, Colo.) In celebration of Historic Preservation Month, Castle Rock plans to award prizes to residents who explore the community's history. Participants of the free Scavenge the Rock scavenger hunt will learn about Castle Rock's history.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree enters space race with astronaut training facility

A rendering of the STAR HARBOR campus in Lone Tree.Business Wire. (Lone Tree, Colo.) A 53-acre campus and training center for commercial astronaut training, space workforce development and technology programs will open by 2026 in Lone Tree.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a wildfire safety summit to a comedy show. Here are five events happening between May 9 and May 15 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo creates treasure hunt to get residents outside

A family marks off one of their passport stops for Decode Douglas County Outdoors.Douglas County Government. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Decode Douglas County Outdoors program rewards residents with fun prizes for getting active in Douglas County parks, trails and open spaces.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Repairs begin on one of DougCo's oldest intersections

The Broadway/Plaza intersection in Highlands Ranch.Douglas County Government. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Around 40,000 cars a day go through the Broadway and Plaza Drive intersection in Highlands Ranch; now, the 41-year-old intersection is due for an upgrade.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

DougCo joins partnership to fight homelessness

Residents of the GOALS facility enjoying time together in their room.The Family Tree and Arapahoe County Human Services. (Aurora, Colo.) The GOALS program has one overarching goal— to achieve two-generational economic security for families experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
7 comments
Parker, CO

Miss Colorado pageant makes Parker permanent home

Maura Spence Carroll crowned as Miss Colorado at the 2021 competition.Miss Colorado Scholarship Organization. (Parker, Colo.) The Miss Colorado Scholarship Organization will make Downtown Parker the permanent home of the annual competition starting this Memorial Day Weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a blood drive to a Cinco de Mayo celebration. Here are six events happening between May 2 and May 8 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy