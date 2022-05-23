5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver 

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a wine walk to a dog park grand opening celebration.

Here are five events happening between May 23 and May 30  to consider adding to your calendar: 

National senior health and fitness day

9-11:30 a.m. May 25 2022 at Festival Park located at 300 Second St. in Castle Rock

The wellness event will consist of a two-to-three mile walk along East Plum Creek Trail. The free instructor-led walks will have three staggered start times throughout the morning at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Call 303-814-7453 to book a slot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1qvY_0fnq0id800
The Town of Castle Rock

Downtown Parker wine walk

4:30- 7:30 p.m. May 27 in Downtown Parker located at 19751 E. Mainstreet Unit R16

The wine walks are a Parker summer tradition. Pick up a wine glass at the Parker Chamber of Commerce, then enjoy dozens of downtown merchants serving small pours. Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyRc1_0fnq0id800
Parker Chamber of Commerce

Culture on the Green with the International Youth Ballet

6:30-8 p.m. May 27 at Civic Green Park located at 9370 Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch 

Culture on the Green kicks off Memorial Day weekend with a free performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the International Youth Ballet. 

Castle Rock quilt, craft and sewing festival 

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. May 26-28 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located at 500 Fairgrounds Rd. in Castle Rock

The 8th Annual quilt, craft, and sewing festival is an event filled with vendors showcasing their talents for quilting, sewing, needlework, and craft-related creations. For crafters, it’s also an opportunity to replenish your materials and supplies Tickets are $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzq5m_0fnq0id800
Rusty Barn Promotion Group, Inc.

Highlands Ranch Promenade Pavilion and Dog Park grand opening celebration

4-7 p.m. May 29 at Max Taps located at 2680 E. County Line Rd. Suite A in Highlands Ranch

Max Taps will excitedly host a concert featuring Clay Rose of Gasoline Lollipops with Taylor Sims, Scott Coulter and Adam Perry to celebrate the opening of the Highlands Ranch Promenade Pavilion and Dog Park. Food trucks and drinks will be a part of the celebration alongside the free outdoor concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpQPM_0fnq0id800
George L. Blosser

# douglas county# things to do# events# memorial day weekend# things to do in douglas county

Comments / 1

Natasha Lovato

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

Douglas County, CO
166 followers

