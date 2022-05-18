CodeRED keeps DougCo residents safe with emergency alerts

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1pZH_0fiZw9Yv00
CodeRED information found on the Douglas County Sheriff's Office website.Natasha Lovato

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) After last weekend’s fatal shooting at a New York grocery store, officials want to ensure residents access Douglas County’s emergency notification system.

The county uses the CodeRED emergency alert system, and about 321,000 phone numbers out of Douglas County's 368,990 residents are registered.

The alerts provide critical information in emergencies, the most recent only weeks ago when the system alerted Castle Rock residents of a gas leak.

How CodeRED works

CodeRED is a web-based critical communication solution that enables local public safety personnel to notify residents of time-sensitive information, emergencies or urgent notifications. The system reaches hundreds of thousands of individuals in minutes to share information quickly. Only authorized emergency communications personnel can access the CodeRED system to send alerts by phone, text, email and social media. Each user chooses the preferred contact method when registering for CodeRED alerts.

The county uses the system to send safety-related alerts, including gas leak notifications, evacuation notices, police activity, fire emergencies, missing persons, and more.

Emergency notifications

"Only a couple of weeks ago a CodeRED was sent out regarding a gas leak in Castle Rock," said Deputy Cocha Heyden, the public information officer for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. 

Heyden added that a situation in early April also warranted a CodeRED alert.

"Beginning of April there was a SWAT incident in Highlands Ranch that we used it for," she said. 

"Essentially we utilized a search warrant and had to notify people to shelter in place for the equipment SWAT had to use."

Heyden added that CodeRED users will always receive instructions and a follow-up notification to let them know when it's safe to resume daily activities.

"We let the residents know what we need them to do, for instance, if there was an active shooting situation, we would tell them to shelter in place, lock their doors, stay inside — that kind of thing. Then another notification is sent out to let residents know when it's safe," Heyden said.

CodeRED has about 321,000 subscribed phone numbers in Douglas County. The system uses geo-targeting to notify residents in affected areas. Residents receive notifications based on their location.

Douglas County residents can subscribe to CodeRED for free and sign up here. Learn more about the CodeRED system on the Douglas County Sheriff's Office website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# code red# emergency alerts# douglas county sheriffs office# emergency notifications# safety alerts

Comments / 1

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo.

Douglas County, CO
138 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Castle Rock, CO

Equine therapy at Promise Ranch changes lives in DougCo

A Promise Ranch patient hugs one of the horses.Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation. (Castle Rock, Colo.)Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation uses equine therapy to help people with disabilities, mental health concerns, veterans and anyone seeking to benefit from animal-assisted treatment.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock downtown alleyway project plan finalized, awaits funding

A nighttime view of Downtown Castle Rock.The Town of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.)The Town of Castle Rock completed its vision to transform the downtown alleyways. Now the project needs funding.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Hiking etiquette: Do you know who has the right of way?

A hiker enjoys Dawson Butte Ranch Open Space.Douglas County Outdoors. (Douglas County, Colo.) When hiking this summer, remember trail etiquette helps instill respect for other trail users and the land. Groups like the National Park Service and the American Hiking Society compiled their thoughts on the unwritten laws of the land. They recommend checking each park or trail's written rules at the trailhead before embarking on your journey.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a cooking class to a trolley tour. Here are six events happening between May 16 and May 22 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock's newest park welcomes visitors this summer

Cobblestone Ranch Park rendering.The Town of Castle Rock. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Situated on 168 acres, Castle Rock's newest park is set to open next month. Based on community survey results from 2019, the Castle Rock Town Council selected Cobblestone Ranch as the next park development project. The site is situated on the eastern edge of Castle Rock near Colorado 83 at 8571 Castle Oaks Dr. and will serve as a regional destination, much like Philip S. Miller Park.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo offers fun summer activities for adults and seniors

Adult league pickleball participants.Highlands Ranch Metro District. (Douglas County, Colo.) Kids shouldn't be the only ones to have fun this summer, so Douglas County offers recreational activities for adults and seniors.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Play Castle Rock's downtown scavenger hunt to win prizes

Participants on their scavenger hunt journey.Castle Rock Historical Society and Museum. (Castle Rock, Colo.) In celebration of Historic Preservation Month, Castle Rock plans to award prizes to residents who explore the community's history. Participants of the free Scavenge the Rock scavenger hunt will learn about Castle Rock's history.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree enters space race with astronaut training facility

A rendering of the STAR HARBOR campus in Lone Tree.Business Wire. (Lone Tree, Colo.) A 53-acre campus and training center for commercial astronaut training, space workforce development and technology programs will open by 2026 in Lone Tree.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a wildfire safety summit to a comedy show. Here are five events happening between May 9 and May 15 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo creates treasure hunt to get residents outside

A family marks off one of their passport stops for Decode Douglas County Outdoors.Douglas County Government. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Decode Douglas County Outdoors program rewards residents with fun prizes for getting active in Douglas County parks, trails and open spaces.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Repairs begin on one of DougCo's oldest intersections

The Broadway/Plaza intersection in Highlands Ranch.Douglas County Government. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Around 40,000 cars a day go through the Broadway and Plaza Drive intersection in Highlands Ranch; now, the 41-year-old intersection is due for an upgrade.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

DougCo joins partnership to fight homelessness

Residents of the GOALS facility enjoying time together in their room.The Family Tree and Arapahoe County Human Services. (Aurora, Colo.) The GOALS program has one overarching goal— to achieve two-generational economic security for families experiencing homelessness.

Read full story
7 comments
Parker, CO

Miss Colorado pageant makes Parker permanent home

Maura Spence Carroll crowned as Miss Colorado at the 2021 competition.Miss Colorado Scholarship Organization. (Parker, Colo.) The Miss Colorado Scholarship Organization will make Downtown Parker the permanent home of the annual competition starting this Memorial Day Weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a blood drive to a Cinco de Mayo celebration. Here are six events happening between May 2 and May 8 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Parker, CO

Mainstreet Parker gets a makeover

(Parker, Colo.) Parker and P3 (Partnering for Parker's Progress) released plans to alter the Downtown Parker area into an urban paradise. In 2018, the Town and P3 introduced a yearlong public engagement process to determine how to develop the area to best benefit downtown Parker.

Read full story
2 comments
Parker, CO

Parker's first Trader Joe's store opens May 6

(Parker, Colo.) Parker's first Trader Joe's is set to open May 6 with a day of celebration and giveaways. The grand opening kicks off at 7:55 a.m. with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and giveaways held until 9 p.m., when the store closes.

Read full story
1 comments
Franktown, CO

7 tips to protect your dog from rattlesnakes

Dogs training at the Rattlesnake Avoidance Clinic.Franktown Animal Clinic and K-9 Friends. (Franktown, Colo.) - As the weather heats up, rattlesnakes become more active. Even though Colorado Parks and Wildlife say humans pose a greater threat to rattlesnakes than rattlesnakes pose to humans, knowing what to do when you spot one could help keep you and your four-legged friends safe.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Construction work begins to improve Havana-Meridian intersection

The Havana-Meridian intersectionDouglas County Colorado. (Meridian, Colo.) A new project to improve the Havana Street and Meridian Boulevard intersection will improve traffic flow and ease the daily commute for Douglas County residents.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a Douglas County school board meeting to an '80s concert. Here are six events happening between April 25 and May 1 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy