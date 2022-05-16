6 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week's events include everything from a cooking class to a trolley tour.

Here are six events happening between May 16 and May 22 to consider adding to your calendar:

Arts in the Afternoon: Pirates of Penzance with Opera Colorado

1:30 p.m. May 18 at the Lone Tree Arts Center located at 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Arts in the Afternoon at the LTAC features a musical performance of Pirates of Penzance performed by Opera Colorado. Tickets start at $22 and are available for purchase here.

Cooking class with Tahoe Kitchen Co.

5:30-7:30 p.m. May 19 at Spur of the Moment located at 8885 South Spruce Mountain Rd. in Larkspur

Tahoe Kitchen Company is excited to host an Italian-themed cooking class and olive oil tasting. Tickets are $25. To reserve your spot, click here.

Annual Trolley Tour of Castle Rock

9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. May 21 at the Castle Rock Museum located at 420 Elbert St. in Castle Rock

This year's historical trolley tour focus will be in the Craig and Gould neighborhood in Castle Rock. The free 45-minute trolley tours leave throughout the day. To reserve a seat on the trolley, contact the museum at 303-814-3164 or museum@castlerockhistoricalsociety.org .

Guests board the historic trolley tour in Castle Rock. Castle Rock Historical Society and Museum

Brewery bus loop

1-9 p.m. May 21 at Lone Tree Brewing Company located at 8200 Park Meadows Dr. suite 8222 in Lone Tree

Two buses will run continuously from Halfpenny Brewing Company, Resolute Brewing Company, Lone Tree Brewing Company and Peak View Brewing Company. Tickets are $5 and allow rides between breweries all day. Participants can purchase brewery bus loop tickets at participating breweries on the day of the event.

Festival Park Farmers Market

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. May 22

The farmers market at Festival Park will run every Sunday through September. Enjoy local fare from about 40 vendors weekly.

A local vendor haul of goodies from the Festival Park Farmers Market. The Town of Castle Rock

Simply Sinatra with Steve Lippia and the CJRO

6 p.m. May 22 at the PACE Center located at 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker